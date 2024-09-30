CENTRAL NEW YORK – Regular-season action finishes up this week for area boys golf teams including Skaneateles, who entered the last full week of September still undefeated.

The Lakers made it eight wins in a row last Monday at Knickerbocker Club when it took out McGraw 187-249, again led by Drew Mancini’s under-par total as he shot 32 for nine holes. Finlay Coyne provided support with a 37, as did Christian Cirincione with a season-best 39 equaled by Will Murphy as Mike Spinelli added a 40.

Then, getting to 9-0 on Thursday afternoon, Skaneateles defeated Tully 214-233. Mancini managed a 40 at Skaneateles Country Club and Murphy got a 41, with James Lovier putting up a 43 and 45s scored by Coyne and Spinelli.

West Genesee had its Gold team roll past Syracuse City 185-248 last Wednesday at Pine Grove. A close individual battle had Brayden Carvel shoot 36, beating a trio of 37s from Frank Barbuto, Jonathan Lape and Lincoln Christopher, with Jon Shoults chiming in posting 38.

Two days later, it was WG Gold beating Fayetteville-Manlius White 188-209 at Woodcrest. Banish’s 36 led a top-five sweep as four of his teammates – Barbuto, Chirstopher, Carvel and Riley McAloon – each finished with 37.

As for West Genesee Blue, it was 7-2 going into last Monday’s match against Fayetteville-Manlius White at Woodcrest but took a 204-209 defeat to the Hornets.

Colin Straub and Crewe Worden each shot 41 for the Wildcats, matched or bettered by three Hornets led by Jaiden Dardaris, who had a 37. Finley Ball and Max Buranich each shot 42 and Pat Holzhauer added a 43.

Then, against Cicero-North Syracuse Blue on Wednesday, WG Blue lost 195-206. Alex Dunham led the Wildcats with a 40, but four Northstars matched or lowered that total led by Drew Kippen’s 37 as Straub and Holzhauer both shot 41 and 42s were posted by Buranich and Matt Stemkoski.

A 187-199 defeat to Baldwinsville Red followed on Friday, with Straub shooting 38 but equaled by two Bees and topped by three others. Buranich posted a 39, with Ball shooting and 41s from Stemkoski and Worden.

Westhill took its own strong 6-1 record into the week and added to the win total last Monday at Camillus Golf Club easily turning back Chittenango 205-231.

Danny Young’s 37 nearly matched par, with Tripp Sauer shooting 39 to equal the Bears’ low total by Anthony Thousand. Westhill golfers swept the next three spots as Trevor Young had a 40, Anthony Sampo a 44 and Jack Carruth a 45.

Winning again on Tuesday, Westhill rolled past Homer 203-241, Danny Young improving to a 34 that beat the next-best score of 40 from Sampo by six strokes. Sauer shot 41, with Evan Chaddock earning a 43 and a 45 from Trevor Young.

A perfect 3-0 week for Westhill concluded with Friday’s 207-250 win over Mexico at CGC. Danny Young’s 37 topped Trevor Young’s 39 for first place, with Sampo and Carruth both getting 43 and Francisco adding a 45.

Marcellus lost last Monday to Hannibal 211-250 at Stone Creek Golf Club. Three Hannibal golfers – Tyler Emmons, David Hess and Chris Weldin – each shot 38 in front of a 45 from the Mustangs’ Chris Loveless. Connor Wierbrinski had a 49 in front of a trio of 52s from Antonio Claudio, Tyler Mattison and Caleb Pekala.

Two days later, the Mustangs fell to Tully 226-243. Luke alters’ 42 in the rain was the low round, but four Black Knights shot 44 or 45 in front of Pekala’s 47. Loveless posted a 48 and Wierbinski had a second straight 49.

The skid ended Friday with a 220-231 win over Jordan-Elbridge Friday at Millstone, despite the Eagles having the low two rounds – a 39 by Noah Spilberg and 40 from Emerson Derby.

Walters led the Mustangs with a 41, Loveless adding a 42 as Pekala posted 43 and Claudio getting a 44. Wierbinski’s 50 clinched it as J-E got a 47 from Caden Hearn, 52 from Blake Handley and 43 from Jeff Stevens.

J-E was back on the course last Wednesday delivering a 220-295 win over McGraw at Millstone. Caden Hearn led the Eagles with a 37, Jayden Castaldo adding a 40 as Spilberg shot 42. Handley added a 50 and Stevens posted 51.