CENTRAL NEW YORK – Of all the girls volleyball teams it has faced in the Onondaga High School League Liberty division, no one has come close to really challenging Westhill .

Cortland attempted it last Tuesday night, but the match didn’t last long as, again, the Warriors proved too good, putting away the Purple Tigers 25-14, 25-13, 25-3.

The near-shutout in the third set indicated Westhill’s dominance as Sophia Johnson saw most of her 15 assists go to Eva Tarolli, who put away 11 kills. Alice Bender managed six digs as Emma West earned three kills and three aces.

Then, stepping out of league play on Friday night, Westhill remained in top form against Jamesville-DeWitt, taking just three sets to put away the Red Rams 25-22, 25-16, 25-8.

Ava Baty and Jocelyn Caputo both delivered three aces, with Baty getting eight kills and Caputo seven kills. West and Lottie Bruzdzinski both contributed five kills. Johnson earned 16 assists and Bender, aside from her 19 digs, helped with six assists.

A Wednesday-night showdown pitted Solvay against Skaneateles and it would take five sets for the Bearcats to prevail.

As it turned out, the opening set was crucial. Despite several Lakers chances to win it, Solvay did so 28-26, which gave it a cushion against lopsided 25-14 and 25-9 Skaneateles wins in the second and third sets.

When the fourth set proved close again the Bearcats handled it better, prevailing 25-22 to pull even and, in the fifth-set race to 15, getting ahead and hanging on 15-10 for the match.

Gianna D’Eredita had 29 digs and four aces, with Hannah Cintron getting 18 digs and Ciara Togni 13 digs. Emma Rutkowski managed five kills to match Cintron as Riley Gosha (11 digs) and Rachel Willsey (10 digs) helped on defense.

Two nights earlier Solvay was impressive sweeping Mexico 25-17, 25-16, 25-19. Rutkowski had six kills, while D’Eredita got four kills. Cintron had 12 assists as she and Alivia Orr had six assists apiece, D’Eredita and Togni both earning nine digs.

Skaneateles played an interesting match last Monday against Central Square where it won a long opening set 28-26 and saw the third set go in a similar manner after dropping the second 25-12.

But once the Redhawks pulled out that third set by that same 28-26 margin, it dominated the fourth 25-14 to end the match led by Nadia Frigon, who had 17 assists, seven aces, eight kills and 20 digs. Olivia Scheuer added 30 digs, six aces and six assists.

The week before, Skaneateles lost in four sets to Oswego as Celia Rogers got six kills and Piper McAllister five kills, with Delaney Fish earning 15 assists. Finn Pas’cal (12 digs), Natalie Quinn (11 digs) and Madi Rossi (10 digs) led the defense.

In its only match last week Marcellus took on Section V’s Victor before playing in the Blue Devils’ tournament. The Mustangs lost 25-23, 25-16, 25-11 to the Blue Devils.

Chloe Kuttruff gained 23 assists, her passes going to a front line where Maddy Foy had nine kills, Harper Camp seven kills and Dorothy McMahon five kills. Defensively, Adelle Aupperle led with 12 digs, Foy and Camp each getting 10 digs and Maddy Richer equaling McMahon’s total of eight digs.