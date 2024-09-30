CENTRAL NEW YORK – Weeks of perfect, summer-like weather for area high school girls tennis teams finally broke up a bit early last week with rainouts of several matches throughout a four-day stretch.

It did not fully clear up until Friday, when in one of the most anticipated matches of the fall Marcellus, with a 7-2 record after a 7-0 shutout of Pulaski, met Skaneateles sporting a 5-2 mark.

And it would go in the Mustangs’ favor by a 5-2 margin, based mostly on the perfect 4-0 mark Marcellus put together on the doubles side.

Molly Moses and Natalie Ippoliti blanked Addy Pavlus and MaryKate Holst 6-0, 6-0, with Caitlyn Sammon and Emma Dilmore getting a 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 win over Millie Wu and Lily Bennett.

In first doubles Abby Finn and Zofia Piolkowski got past Madelyn Vance and Makayla Barron 6-4, 6-3, and by those exact same scores Shaelyn Kelly and Katie Devereaux defeated Katie Danforth and Livia Lovenguth.

Skaneateles got on the board in singles when Eva DeJesus shut out Xian Angiotti 6-0, 6-0, with Addison Zieler nearly matching DeJesus in her 6-1, 6-0 win over Adeline Kinsey. But the Mustangs earned a fifth point when Anna Aupperle worked past Desi Pienaar 6-1, 6-3.

Before this, all four local teams had seen action once during the week. Skaneateles took on Phoenix last Tuesday and, before the rain hit, put away the Firebirds 6-1 in a single-set format that went to 10 games in each division.

DeJesus and Zieler won 10-1 decisions over, respectively, Finley Hardwood and Gabriella Reynolds, with Danforth putting away Claire Pritting 10-2.

Only in doubles was there a defeat, Barron and Georgia Kriedler falling 11-10 to Emily St. Laurent and Canada Munoz, but the teams of Vance-Lovenguth, Wu-Bennett and Pavlus-Holst each prevailed, none dropping more than four games in any of their sets.

West Genesee handled Central Square 7-0 last Thursday afternoon. Sarah Domin’s 6-0, 6-0 shutout of Pela Polmiaszek began a singles sweep where Angelina Allen defeated Paige Westfall 6-0, 6-3 and Calina Olson won 6-1, 6-2 over Chloe Giblin.

Ava Amodio and Evelina Mauro got a point in doubles, topping Jenna Ibrahim and Lauren Perry 6-4, 6-3, and by those same scores Sophia Lawrence and Keira Vrabel won as the teams of Zaida Talev-Grace Yeager and Emily Page-Charlotte Myers droped just five games in four total sets.

Westhill played last Monday and topped Mexico 5-2 with Cadence Ramsing beating Morgan Benton 8-2 and Reilly Coleman topping Isabella Redhead 8-4 in the other singles matches after the Warriors had to forfeit one.

Prevailing in doubles, Tatum Bagnell and Emily Balduzzi blanked Nataleigh Smith and Lillian Haynes 8-0, with Samantha Burkett and Phoebe Gumaer topping Kinzy Laffan and Isabella Ladd 8-1 as Hannah Gillis and Sike Ajagbe claimed an 8-3 decision over Mackenzie Hopp and Kassondra Nuzzo.