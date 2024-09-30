ONONDAGA COUNTY – Another fall campaign for the pair of Baldwinsville golf teams is nearing a conclusion and each of the Bees’ sides has managed to find some measure of success.

Back on the course last Wednesday afternoon at Timber Banks, B’ville Red faced Fayetteville-Manlius White and, in a match shortened by rain, lost 134-138 to the Hornets.

Jacob Penafeather’s total of 25 was second next to F-M White’s Jaiden Dardaris, who had a 24. Trevor Miller tied for fourth with a 27, with Nick Hurley posting 28 and 29s recorded by Dom Purtell and Alex Roziok.

Recovering from this on Friday afternoon, B’ville defeated West Genesee Blue 187-199 at Pine Grove with plenty of consistency from its top five players.

Hurley, Roziok and Brayden Sheridan each finished with totals of 37, while Penafeather and Craig Vredenburg both finished at 38 to match the low Wildcats round from Colin Straub.

Mired with a 1-7 record going into last week, Baldwinsville White improved on that mark with the team effort it put together last Tuesday to beat Cicero-North Syracuse Green 218-232 at Greens at Beaumont.

Dylan Fall and Brady Steria both shot 41, tying the Northstars’ Riley Petzoldt for individual honors.

Four other B’ville White golfers – Parker Allen (42), Jackson Rinko (43) and Rocco Weaver (44) – beat out the 45 from Nick Cimino, which was trailed by Evan Jones (47), Tyler Belknap (49) and Andrew Dolson (50).

Then these Bees faced C-NS Blue on Thursday and lost 190-224, with Dom DeRito’s 40 topped by four Northstars led by a 36 from Cooper Stimson ahead of Ethan Hanson (37), Drew Kippen (38) and Austin Clarke (39).

Zach Bice shot a 41 for B’ville White, with Rylan MacCollum contributing a 46. Brendan DeCesare and Carter Mahaffey equaled each other with rounds of 48.

B’ville Red has three matches, one of them against B’ville White and the others against the two C-NS sides, before next Monday’s Section III fall tournament at Drumlins.