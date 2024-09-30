BALDWINSVILLE – For its last meet of September the Baldwinsville girls swim team welcomed Jamesville-DeWitt, and once again Olivia McManus was a standout, even as the Bees lost 54-38 to the Red Rams.

McManus first gained success in the 200-yard individual medley where, in two minutes 29.07 seconds she pulled away from J-D’s Maggie Lister in 2:34.20, though Lister would go on to win the 100 breaststroke.

Later, in the 100 butterfly, McManus would tear to a top time of 1:03.97, trailed this time by Maria Fisher (1:08.70) in second place, and she would help the Bees go 1:56.57 in the 200 freestyle relay.

B’ville also recorded a 1-2 finish in the 500 freestyle as Alison Kyle impressed with a top time of 5:45.61 and Caydence Szkotak earned second place in 6:03.39. Kyle also took third in the 50 freestyle in 27.87 seconds.

Natalie Pietrocola made her way to second place in the 100 breaststroke in 1:26.13, a Section III qualifying time. Ella Mekker was third in the 200 freestyle in 2:18.28, with Addie Atherton third in the 100 backstroke in 1:13.34.

To lead J-D, Olivia Jones swept to victories in both sprints, the 50 freestyle (26.21 seconds) and 100 freestyle (58.44), while teammate Thearyn Wales won the 200 freestyle (2:06.14) and 100 backstroke in a quick 1:02.86.

B’ville will have its Senior Night festivities before Wednesday’s meet with Cicero-North Syracuse before going to the SCAC Invitational at Nottingham this weekend.