CENTRAL NEW YORK – Through the first two weeks of September, neither of the West Genesee golf teams had lost just one combined match, putting them step-for-step with Fayeteville-Manlius Green atop the SCAC Metro division standings.

But when WG Gold met up with Cicero-North Syracuse Blue last Monday at Arrowhead, the Wildcats, despite strong scores, were on the wrong end of a 194-197 defeat to the Northstars.

The difference came at the top, with C-NS Blue getting a 36 from Cooper Stimson and 38s from Drew Kippen and Quinn Empey to match the low Wildcats round from Frank Barbuto.

Riley McAloon and Parker Berg both shot 39 to make up some ground as Andrew Banish had a 40 and Topher Shoults a 41, but the Northstars held on with David Schmidt shooting 40 and Nate Bustin adding a 42.

WG Gold quickly resumed winning form, topping Baldwinsville Red 179-205 at Pine Grove a day later. Jon Shoults’ 33 set a season mark, with Barbuto and Banish both posting 35 as Christopher (37) rounded out a top-four Wildcats sweep and Topher Shoults contributed a 49.

Better yet was winning a rematch with C-NS Blue 184-201 on Wednesday afternoon, with Jon Shoults’ 33 four ahead of Kippen’s 37, whom Banish equaled. Barbuto, Brayden Carvel and Topher Shoults all finished at 38.

This happened as WG Blue beat C-NS Green 199-228 at Greens at Beaumont. Finley Ball’s 37 and Matt Stemkoski’s 38 beat out the 41 from Riley Petzoldt.

Carson Berg and Max Buranich both added 41s on their own and Crewe Worden got a 42 to lead WG Blue, while Evan Jones had a 45 in front of Carter Reynolds (46), Cooper Pallotta (47) and Joe Cassel (49).

Winning again a day later against B’ville’s White team, WG Blue prevailed 196-214 mostly on the strength of a season-best 34 from Colin Straub. Stemkoski, with a 39, stayed steady, with Buranick and Parker Allen both getting 40s and Nash Oudemool adding a 43.

Then both Wildcats teams won on Thursday, with WG Gold pounding C-NS Green 181-221 at Beaumont. Barbuto’s 35 beat out the 36s from Berg and Jon Shoults as Christopher and Topher Shoults both posted 37.

Back at Pine Grove, WG Blue defeated Liverpool 190-195, with Stemkoski breaking par thanks to his 34 ahead of a 37 from the Warriors’ Brady Michaud. Pat Holzhauer shot 38, with Ball and Oudemool each getting 39 and Straub earning a 40.

Skaneateles began its week at 5-0, and then made it six in a row Wednesday beating Marcellus 227-261 with a top-four sweep led by Drew Mancini’s 39. Will Murphy posted 42, with Mike Spinelli adding a 46 and Finlay Coyne a 49, each of them of the Mustangs’ low round of 40 from Antonio Claudio.

Moving to 7-0 on Friday afternoon at Vesper Hills, Skaneateles topped Tully 197-223 led again by Mancini, who broke par with a 35. Coyne and Murphy both shot 39 to match the Black Knights’ low round from Sullivan Waldron, with Grady Pfau joining Spinelli as they each posted 42.

Westhill put its 5-0 record on the line challenging fellow unbeaten Christian Brothers Academy at Drumlins where it took a 180-212 defeat to the Brothers.

Evan Chaddock shot 38 to lead the Warriors, but still was well back of the three-under-par 33s put up by CBA’s Emmet Kilmartin and Luke Snyder. In all, five Brothers players broke 40 ahead of Anthony Sampo’s 41, which beat out Jack Carruth (43), Dean Francisco (44) and Trevor Young (46).

In a tight match at Cazenovia a day later, Westhill pulled it out 211-212 when Young’s 38 beat the Lakers’ Shamus Newcomb (40) by four strokes, helped by Carruth, Sampo (42 each), Francisco (44) and Christian Loomis (43).

Marcellus prevailed last Tuesday over McGraw 232-276 at Knickerbocker Club, where Luke Walters’ 43 led a top-five Mustangs sweep. Chris Loveless shot 46, with Claudio and Connor Wierbinski both posting 47.

Jordan-Elbridge took a 220-229 defeat to LaFayette in last Tuesday’s match at Orchard Vali, though Emerson Derby shot 37 and Caden Hearn a 38 for the top two individual spots. Beauden McElhannon’s 39 led a run of four Lancers ahead of Jeff Stevens’ 50.

Rebounding on Thursday afternoon, J-E beat Hannibal 219-235 at Stone Creek Golf Club, with 40s from Derby and Jayden Castaldo atop the individual standings and 45s from Steven and Colton Fietta as Jason Clochessy added 49.