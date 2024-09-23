CENTRAL NEW YORK – Match by match, the Westhill girls volleyball team continues to establish itself as the best among the local small-school sides by a comfortable margin.

The Warriors added to its profile taking out Marcellus in three sets last Tuesday night and then, just 24 hours later, doing the same against Solvay.

Going first against the Mustangs, Westhill was steady, taking each of the first two sets by equal 25-15 margins and then doing a bit better winning the third set 25-14.

Eva Tarolli’s 12 kills led a Warriors front line where Emma West had six kills, with Ava Baty and Jocelyn Caputo getting five kills apiece. Alice Bender’s 13 digs paced the defense and Sophia Johnson spread her 30 assists around well.

Chloe Kuttruff led Marcellus, earning 11 assists, Lake Ziober adding eight assists. Maddy Foy and Harper Camp each got nine digs, Foy contributing six kills to equal Dorothy McMahon’s total. Ziober and Caiden McLymond had six digs apiece.

There was no letdown from Westhill against Solvay, as reflected by winning the first two set 25-11 over the Bearcats and then taking the third set 25-16 as Johnson accumulated 28 assists.

West gave the Warriors seven aces along with four kills and two blocks. Bender added three aces as Tarolli recorded seven kills, with Baty and Grace Horning both equaling West’s four kills and Caputo adding five kills.

For Solvay, Riley Gosha and Hannah Cintron had four assists apiece. Emma Rutkowski and Ashlyn Smorol joined Cintron earning three kills, Gianna D’Eredita earning eight digs as Cintron and Rachel Willsey had five digs apiece.

Solvay had played the night before facing Westhill, splitting two close sets with Living Word Academy but then slowly taking control to defeat the Lions 25-22, 23-25, 25-21, 25-16.

Willsey had eight aces and 10 digs, with Gosha adding five aces and seven assists. D’Eredita got a team-best 13 digs, Clara Togni equaling Willsey’s 10 digs as Cintron had eight digs and Rutkowski six digs.

After its match with Westhill, Marcellus recovered well Thursday night, going to Mexico and putting together a 25-18, 25-19, 25-12 sweep of the Tigers.

Between them, Ziober and Mary Curtin had five aces, Ziober adding 11 assists and Curtin eight assists. Foy worked her way to 10 kills and Camp had eight kills, with the pair combining for 13 digs as Adelle Aupperle earned five digs.

Skaneateles went through a rough week that began last Monday against its fellow Lakers from Cazenovia. After dropping the first set 25-19 the visiting Lakers won the second 25-18 but then lost the next two sets by 25-17 and 25-18 margins.

Oswego was next on Tuesday, and it also went to four sets. Here the Lakers tore through the first set 25-12, only to have the Buccaneers claim the second 25-19 and take the third and fourth sets by 25-23 and 25-19 margin.

Off until Friday, Skaneateles could not turn it around against Homer in a 25-22, 25-18, 25-16 defeat that included, for the Trojans, 21 digs from Maria Partis and 20 assists from Dannica Smith, the Lakers falling to 1-5 overall.