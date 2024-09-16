CENTRAL NEW YORK – Granted, it was just the fourth game of the season, but it already felt like a pivotal moment for the Cazenovia boys soccer team.

Sporting a 3-0 record, Cazenovia traveled to Hyatt Stadium to face Skaneateles, who won three consecutive state titles from 2019 to 2022 and often had to beat its fellow Lakers to climb to those heights.

Though Cazenovia got on the board in the first half with Chase Shepard’s goal assisted by Tucker Ives, it still had to take a 4-1 defeat as a quick start by the hosts made the difference.

Before it could settle down on defense, Cazenovia found itself trailing 3-1 at halftime. Skaneateles added a goal as Ian Thompson scored twice and Andrew Petercsak gained two assists, negating Jack Casey’s eight saves.

Cazenovia earned its third in a row last Tuesday when it rolled past Jordan-Elbridge/Cato-Meridian 7-1, a game decided in the first half when the Lakers sprinted out to a 5-0 edge.

What made it so impressive was the fact that seven different players got those seven goals, with Shepard and Nat Gale also tacking on assists. Finn Worthington, Jack Coburn, Max Clancy, Sam Kupinsky and David Millson all found the net, too, while Ives, Eli Royer and Jaden Kaplan chimed in with assists.

Back home Saturday to face Syracuse Academy of Science, Cazenovia quickly recovered from the Skaneateles defeat, leaning on a first-half scoring surge to beat the Atoms 4-2.

It was 4-0 by halftime, the Lakers led by Kupinsky’s one goal and one assist but also seeing Gale, Coburn and Francis Ryan find the net, too, Worthington adding an assist. All of it helped cushion against SAS scoring twice in the second half.

Chittenango continued to find its way out of recent struggles, getting a signature victory last Tuesday night when it outlasted reigning sectional Class AA champion Christian Brothers Academy 3-2.

Even if the Brothers, hit hard by graduation losses, had got out to an 0-1-1 start, it still had plenty of quality players on hand and were tied, 1-1, at halftime before the Bears moved out in front.

Gavin Karwoski led the way, twice firing shots past Rocco Grotto and also assisting on Solomon Mullin’s goal. Micah Schiralli and Seth Boulter added assists and Logan Bronner was tremenous in the net, stopping 18 of the 20 shots he faced.

Loaded with confidence after that win, Chittenango did not have a letdown Thursday night against Phoenix as Karwoski had a night to remember while handling the Firebirds 6-1.

No matter what Phoenix tried on defense, it didn’t work against Karwoski, who managed to net all six of the Bears’ goals, one of the best single-game totals by an individual in the program’s rich history.

Three different times, Jake Wagner’s passes set up those goals, while Ian Baldwin, Landon Touchette and Cohen Touchette also came up with assists.

A rematch with Phoenix takes place this Thursday after the Bears go to Cortland on Tuesday night just as Cazenovia goes to Solvay before a Friday visit to Canastota.