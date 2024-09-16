CENTRAL NEW YORK – Plenty of potential exists for the Chittenango and Cazenovia girls soccer teams – something the two sides would find out about when they met each other last Tuesday night on the Bears’ home turf.

And the night would belong to Hannah Machan, who took full advantage of the Lakers’ defensive attention elsewhere and translated it into a first career hat trick as the Bears prevailed 3-1.

Having seen Chittenango standout Abby Scheidelman net three-goal efforts of her own in the team’s first two wins, Cazenovia keyed in on containing her and did, indeed, keep her from another goal.

However, that left Machan open and, three different times, she put shots past Lakers goalie Skye Stanford, Scheidelman quite content to assist on one of those scoring plays as Danielle Ramie also had an assist.

Cazenovia did get a goal of its own from Nora Berg, and Skye Stanford recorded nine saves, but nothing else got past Bears goalie Susanna Horning who finished with seven saves.

Chittenango entered the game red-hot as, the day before it faced Cazenovia, the Bears handled Canastota by a 7-1 margin.

For the second game in a row, Scheidelman recorded a hat trick, augmenting her three goals with a pair of assists as Machan stepped up scoring twice and contributing an assist.

Abby Baldwin would net one goal and one assist, with Lis Vonderwolt getting two assists. Dominique Brown contributed a goal and Taylor Velardi finished with an assist.

Two days after it lost to Chittenango, Cazenovia could not get back in the win column, falling 1-0 to a Hannibal/Cato-Meridian side it outplayed most of the way.

Taking 28 shots, the Lakers saw all of them stopped by Hannibal/Cato goalie Sophia Salladin, whose work was rewarded when Amber Clarke, off a feed from Gabby Walters, netted the game’s only goal.