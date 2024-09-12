CAZENOVIA – With its new lineup settling into place, the Cazenovia field hockey team has quickly displayed signs of growth, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

The Lakers moved past back-to-back shutouts to start the 2024 season and on Wednesday afternoon at the Upper Turf Field not only broke that shutout streak against Cortland but went much further pasting the Purple Tigers 6-0.

Those early defeats (4-0 to Camden, 2-0 to Oneida) in the opening week of the season were as much about Cazenovia trying to find the right combination from a brand-new starting lineup, many of them sophomore and freshmen.

All it took against Cortland was getting that initial goal in the first half to relax the rest of the team, who promptly peppered Cortland’s net for the rest of the afternoon and would convert five more times.

Hayden Bubble and Lorelei Bock set the pace, each of them earning a pair of goals, while Bridget Stromer-Galley and Dani Stanford got their first goals of the season. Twice, Carlysle Ducey picked up assists.

Next week is spent on the road for the Lakers, with a Tuesday trip to Weedsport and a Thursday-night game at Homer before returning home Sept. 23 to face Whitesboro.