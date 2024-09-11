BALDWINSVILLE – With the emotional and exceptional performances of the Ava Wood Memorial Tournament part of a 3-0 start, the Baldwinsville girls soccer continued to work some magic on its home turf.

Vestal, from the Section IV ranks, came to Pelcher-Arcaro Stadium Tuesday night and pushed the Bees into overtime, only to see an unlikely newcomer emerge as the difference-maker in a 3-2 double-overtime victory over the Golden Bears.

The game also was a demonstration of poise from B’ville, who led 2-1 late in regulation only to have Vestal pull even with five minutes to play, forcing the extra sessions.

For the fourth straight game, Nadia Guzman found the net, her goal augmented by one from Natalie Hollingshead, each of them proven players that the Golden Bears focused on throughout the first OT period where it remained 2-2.

However, in the second OT B’ville continued to give itself chances and, finally, won it when a pass up the middle found freshman midfielder Naomi Locke in stride, and Locke was able to put home the game-winner for her first-ever varsity goal.

Having moved to 4-0 on the season, the Bees rest for a week before its SCAC Metro division opener next Tuesday against reigning sectional Class AA champion West Genesee, with the defending sectional AAA champions Cicero-North Syracuse also visiting on Sept. 19.