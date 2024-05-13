CENTRAL NEW YORK – Each of the area’s high school girls golf team have just more week of regular-season work before the best of them go to Kanon Valley next Tuesday for the Section III championships.

Local sides clashed last Monday at Tuscarora Golf Club where Marcellus, improving to 4-1 on the season, upended Skaneateles in a 213-235 decision.

Sweeping the top spots for the Mustangs, Allison Coombs and Sofia Tufenkjian both posted 51 for nine holes, while Genevieve Formoza was third with a 54.

All of them beat the Lakers’ top rounds of 56 from Emma Murphy and Cate Gunderson, while Bella Formoza added a 57 for Marcellus ahead of Paige Posecznick’s 61 and Chris Corbett’s 62.

Two days later, Marcellus almost accomplished something bigger. Against unbeaten Christian Brothers Academy at Tuscarora, the Mustangs got within a single shot of the Brothers, only to take a 202-203 defeat.

Coombs shot a 44, giving Marcellus an early lead. Three CBA players – Josie Lachut, Alicia Snyder and Olivia Dispenzia – each finished with 51.

Tufenkjian and Emma Formoza both finished with 52 and Bella Formoza shot 55, nearly helping the Mustangs catch up. It took Meredith Sommers shooting exactly 52 to help CBA hang on.

Marcellus was well ahead of the Skaneateles total of 235 as no Lakers player could top the 58s shot by Gunderson and Posecznick. Emma Murphy put up a 59 and Ella Arroyo finished with 60.

Then the Mustangs won in Friday’s rain over Bishop Grimes 180-225. Sophie Mondello had an impressive 40 at the Links at Erie Village, while Coombs got a 45, Genevieve Formoza a 46 and Bella Formoza a 49.

West Genesee got back above the .500 mark (5-4) last Monday afternoon at Hickory Hills, where it beat Liverpool 163-197.

In a 1-2 Wildcats finish, Sophia Simiele, with a 36, held off Maddie Barstow’s 39 for individual honors. Harper Foriero gave the Warriors a 43, but 44s by Madalyn Laurciella and Hollis Pfieffer clinched victory.

Then WG faced unbeaten Fayetteville-Manlius Green two days later at Green Lakes, and the Wildcats could not keep up with the Hornets in a 177-207 defeat.

Pfeiffer shot 49 to lead WG, but four Hornets topped that number led by a 39 from Gabby Dardis. Simiele and Sara Napierski both finished with totals of 50, while Lauricella posted a 58.

In boys golf, Bishop Ludden stayed unbeaten by topping Bishop Grimes 200-240 at the Links at Erie Village. Phil McGarvey and Max Boyea both matched par with 36 and Matt Kneichle added a 39 as Blake Kneichle contributed a 44.

Solvay had its own match on Tuesday, dropping a 264-265 decision to Manlius Pebble Hill. Josh Komar’s 45 only trailed the 44 fromn the Trojans’ Owen Sacks as Jaysin Bliss shot 49 and Riley Coleman added a 51.

A day later, the Bearcats lost to Weedsport 209-220. Komar shot a 39 at Meadowbrook and Bliss improved to a 40, but they were behind an under-par 34 from Weedsport’s Braden Wood as Coleman and Anthony D’Agostino both shot 44.