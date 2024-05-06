CENTRAL NEW YORK – Though it sat at no. 15 in the latest state Class B rankings, the Fayetteville-Manlius girls lacrosse team was quite aware of the gap between itself and its main rival, defending sectional champion West Genesee.

Evidence of this was offered last Tuesday night at Mike Messere Field, where the state no. 7-ranked Wildcats roared past the Hornets by a 15-6 margin.

All of the damage was done in the first half. Whoever F-M put in the draw circle could not get it from sophomore Sophia Lawrence, who gave WG 14 draws and all kinds of extra chances to score.

Forced to play defense, F-M saw the Wildcats built a 12-2 edge by halftime, with Lawrence earning five goals and Keira Vrabel adding a three-goal hat trick.

In defeat, the Hornets had two goals apiece from Taylor Novack and Julianna Cogliandro, with Kathryn McNany and Addison Keyes earning the other goals. Micaela Jennings recorded 11 saves.

Moving to the Class C ranks, Jamesville-DeWitt, determined to regain the title it won in 2022, took a large step in that direction last Tuesday when it went to Fulton and put together a 12-8 victory over the Red Dragons.

Fulton sat at no. 10 in the state Class C poll, but the unranked Red Rams inched out in front 7-5 by halftime and never let the Red Dragons get closer.

Lillian Wells stepped up, leading the J-D attack with four goals. Margaret Bliss scored three times, with Merris Kessler and Brooke Bort getting two goals apiece. Sadie Withers added a goal and assist and Caroline Stone also got an assist.

Then it was the Rams ripping past Syracuse City 17-3 on Thursday night, attacking at will and seeing Lacey Phaneuf lead the way with four goals, with Kessler and Bliss earning three goals apiece.

Alexis Scaramuzzino earned three assists to equal Kessler and also scored twice. Wells had two goals and one assist, while Taylor Keehfus, Lauren Mills and newcomer Nithya Suryadevara earning single goals.

Capping off this great week, J-D fought past Liverpool 6-4 on Saturday afternoon, keyed by a strong defense where Lucy Keib stopped seven of the 11 shots she faced. Bort scored twice, with single goals going to Kessler, Stone, Bliss and Ella Parker.

Christian Brothers Academy finds itself at no. 17 in that same state Class B poll, and would win twice by big margins to improve its overall record to 7-3.

The Brothers raced past Southern Hills Storm 18-8 last Tuesday with Maeve Mackenzie netting five goals, while Ryann Murphy stepped up, scoring four times to match Lilah Kirch.

Sydney Vaughn finished with two goals. Emery McCartney picked up two assists as Madison Ceclia, Caroline Harrigan and Charlotte Wilson also converted, Ceclia and Kirch adding single assists.

Then it was CBA humbling Homer 17-8 on Thursday night, with seven different players putting up multiple goals led by Kirch’s total of four goals and two assists.

Mackenzie had three goals and two assists, while Ceclia and Harrigan both scored twice and got a pair of assists. Murphy, McCartney and Vaughn also had two-goal outings.

East Syracuse Minoa was overwhelmed last Monday in a 19-2 defeat to Carthage. Sophia Ferris and Anna Paduano had the lone goals for the Spartans, while the Comets were led by Isabelle Wormword’s six goals and two assists.

In a far closer game on Saturday, ESM dropped a 14-12 decision to Homer, a game where it was tied 6-6 at halftime before the Trojans went out in front late.

Madison Wood netted four goals, with Liliana DiNatale getting a three-goal hat trick. Morgan Purcell and Jordis Aldrich both scored twice as Ferris also earned a goal.