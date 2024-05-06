CENTRAL NEW YORK – Sitting at no. 15 in the latest state Class A rankings, the Chittenango softball team now needed some victories to help justify that lofty standard – which it started to get on a regular basis late last week.

To get it going, the Bears went to Christian Brothers Academy last Wednesday afternoon and unleashed its bats on the Brothers, amassing 19 hits while winning by a 13-3 margin.

Much of that cushion came from building a 9-0 lead in the first three innings, and it included plenty of power as Lauren Machan and Stephanie Huckabee both connected for home runs.

All told, Machan had four RBIs as she, along with Huckabee, Caroline Porter and Bri Tooke,, earned three hits apiece. Julia Spencer, Makenna Palko and Margaret Bielicki each got two hits, with Carmella Furco scoring a pair of runs. Porter (five innings) and Spencer (two innings) combined to strike out 10 CBA batters.

The rematch with CBA a day later saw Chittenango put up 11 runs in the bottom of the first, yet need two runs in the second inning and three more in the fourth to withstand a big Brothers comeback and prevail 16-13.

Machan continued to tear it up, going four-for-five with a triple, double, two singles and five RBIs. Tooke’s pair of hits drove in four runs as Huckabee went three-for-four with three RBIs. Alivia Cavotta and Anna Cavotta scored three runs apiece.

Then, at Canastota on Friday, the Bears unloaded again, taking just five innings to win 15-0 as Machan took a turn in the pitcher’s circle and threw a five-inning no-hitter that included seven strikeouts.

The bats continued to pound it, too, with the Bears earning 14 hits. Tooke led with three hits, including a double, and got three RBIs as Porter drove in a pair of runs to match Alivia Cavottta. Machan scored three times thanks to a double and walk.

A fourth game in as many days saw Chittenango go to Mexico on Saturday and, for the eighth time in as many victories, get deep into double digits, this time pounding the Tigers 15-3.

Huckabee hit her third home run of the season, equaling Palko and Alivia Cavotta in scoring three runs. Machan singled, doubled, tripled and drove in two runs, with Anna Cavotta scoring twice.

Cazenovia took on Tully last Tuesday night and lost, 12-6, with most of those Lakers runs coming in a five-run seventh inning after the Black Knights had scored in five of the first six innings.

Sophia Wilmot did drive in a pair of runs, with Caitee Fenton adding an RBI. Madden Cobb, Lucy Bliss, Leah Bell, Leah Smith and Mikayla Streator all scored runs as Paige Reilley pitched five innings and managed five strikeouts.

Much the same thing happened Wednesday against Cincinnatus, the Lakers scoring runs but s

Bliss earned a pair of hits and Reilley finished with two RBIs. Fenton and Madden Cobb both scored twice as Wilmot drove in a run and Kayle Brenchley led the Lions with three hits and four RBIs.