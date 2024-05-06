ONONDAGA COUNTY – At 6-1 going into last week’s action, the Cicero-North Syracuse Blue girls golf team found itself in second place in the Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division, trailing only undefeated Fayetteville-Manlius Green.

And these two sides would meet each other last Wednesday afternoon at Northern Pines, the Northstars quite eager to avenge a narrow 171-178 defeat to the Hornets at Green Lakes two weeks earlier.

Once again, though, F-M Green prevailed in a 167-181 match full of strong performances on both sides.

Low individual honors was shared as Isabella Forte’s nine-hole 36 equaled that of the Hornets’ Gabby Dardis. Lindsay Hildreth shot 46, but F-M Green’s Elizabeth Noel matched it and two others, Lindsay Chong (41) and Bella Fullmer (44), topped it ahead of a 48 from Lindsey Kubala and 50 from Aubrey Panto.

Two days before facing F-M Green, the Northstars went to Timber Banks and had an impressive all-around effort defeating Baldwinsville 185-211.

Borte led all individuals with a 42, while Chloe Tice had a 46 and Kubala a 47. All of them the low Bees rounds of 48 by Peyton Kowalski and 49 from Abby Mantione, and Abby Hildreth sealed C-NS Blue’s victory by posting a 50.

Back in the win column on Friday, C-NS Blue handled Baldwinsville White 179-259, improving to 8-2 overall as Borte shot a 40 and Tice added a 42.

C-NS Green played last Wednesday against F-M White at Green Lakes and lost, 209-249. Jessica Barnes shot a 59, with Jillian King (60) and Sofia Normanly (62) close behind, but the Hornets swept the top five spots, led by Emma Li’s 49 and Katherine Parmley’s 50.

Liverpool began its week at Green Lakes, where facing F-M White it lost 221-262 to that group of Hornets.

Harper Foriero shot a 57, behind Li (52) and Parmley (53), and matching the 57 of the Hornets’ Adaline Davies. Maddie Turck had a 63, Chloe Jaquin adding a 69 and Mackenzie White shooting 73.

But the Warriors turned it around Wednesday at Hickory Hills, beating B’ville White 195-202 in large part due to Foriero shooting 40, five better than the Bees’ low round of 45 from Sadie Ward.

Turck’s 47 put her third as no other B’ville White player broke 50. Naiah Lyons stepped up, shooting 53, and Breanna Puccia finished with a 55.