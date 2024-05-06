CENTRAL NEW YORK – Fresh off a sweep of rival Liverpool in two matches the previous week, the Cicero-North Syracuse boys tennis team sought a bit more success as the calendar turned to May.

The Northstars found it in last Thursday’s match with West Genesee, blanking the Wildcats 7-0 and winning every one of those matches in two sets.

Mike DeGroat’s 6-0, 6-0 romp over Ty’San Scott began a singles run where Parker Cook handled John McCann 6-2, 6-0 and Ryan Kell routed Dan Alvaro 6-1, 6-1.

Tom Christou and Austin Forsberg had another 6-0, 6-0 shutout over Dhruv Sharma and Nathan Smith, while Dylan Fournier and Joe Johnsto handled Sharma and Jacob Dalton 6-3, 6-0.

The other doubles matches took a bit longer, but Ryan Fehrman nad Zarin Langrisi beat Joe Paoli and Nate Ruston 6-4, 6-2, with Drew Errante and Andrew Matyasik getting a 7-6 (7-3), 6-2 decision over Sawyer Rutson and Jonah Hanlon.

Back on Tuesday afternoon, Liverpool could not get a point from its rain-shortened match against Cazenovia, falling 4-0 to the Lakers.

Justin Barrett was up a set and a break on Train Cherciu 6-2, 6-0 when it was called, but Finnegan O’Toole fell to Garret Lounsbury 6-1, 6-0 and Aydan Presley had a 6-1, 6-1 defeat to Gabe Reagan.

In single-set doubles matches to eight games, Greyson Valente and Kasey Maher took an 8-4 defeat to Ethan Camp and Cy Lurie, while Patrick Clancy and Joe Ciotti lost to Evan Molloy and Max Reger 8-1.

Liverpool turned it around in Wednesday’s warm sunshine, putting away Central Square 6-1 as Barrett blanked Thai Ryfun 6-0, 6-0, Ciotti topped Avery Miraglia 7-5, 6-2 and Melvin Tran beat Sam Fallows 6-1, 6-2 to complete a singles sweep.

Over in doubles, Valente and John Ioannidis won 6-1, 6-4 over Nick Dodge and Gabriel Varrenti, with O’Toole and Presley pairing up to beat Karter Stark and Aidan Nassimos 6-1, 6-3. Dan Haynes and Raury Bienkowski took a 2-6, 6-0, 6-0 loss to Max Peters and Aidan Howard, but Maher and Andrew Wadie teamed to beat Akira Kuratate and Austin Logan 6-1, 6-3.