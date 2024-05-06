ONONDAGA COUNTY – Having won three matches in a row during the April school break, the Baldwinsville girls golf team hoped it would carry over.

But when the Bees faced Cicero-North Syracuse Blue last Monday afternoon at Timber Banks, it could not match the depth of the Northstars, who prevailed by a score of 185-211.

Peyton Kowalski again led B’ville, shooting a 48 for nine holes, but three C-NS Blue players beat that total, with Isabella Borte’s 42 ahead of Chloe Tice’s 46 and Lindsey Kubala’s 47.

Meanwhile, Abby Mantione posted 49, one behind Kowalski, with Dariyan DeWeese and Amelia Hahn matching each other by shooting 57 behind the 50 from the Northstars’ Abby Hildreth

As for B’ville White, it lost 177-275 to unbeaten Fayetteville-Manlius Green last Tuesday. Mia Cummings and Kate McManus both shot 67 at Timber Banks, ahead of Mija Beganovic (70), Livia Zoanetti (71) and Ella Clary (72) as Bella Fullmer and Lindsay Chong each shot 43 to lead the Hornets.

A far closer match on Wednesday had B’ville White push Liverpool at Hickory Hills, where a large portion of the 195-202 defeat had to do with the Warriors’ Harper Foriero shooting a 40.

That beat the Bees’ low round by five stroke as Sadie Ward posted a 45. McManus picked up a 51, while Mariah Warnken had a 52 and Zoanetti a 54, each trailing the 47 by the Warriors’ Maddie Turck.

When it was B’ville White’s turn against C-NS Blue Friday at Timber Banks, those Bees lost 179-259. McManus, with a 40, led her side, followed by a 45 from Quinn Lovelace, well ahead of Saide Ward shooting a 56.