CENTRAL NEW YORK – What area high school girls lacrosse teams wanted during the school break was a chance to show that the early wins they had put together could translate into more success in the middle of the regular season.

Jamesville-DeWitt was 3-4 following an April 20 win over Baldwinsville where Lucy Keib made eight saves and Merris Kessler had a three-goal hat trick to turn back the Bees 10-5.

It was closer in last Monday’s game against Section II’s Saratoga Springs, but the Red Rams did enough to beat the Blue Streaks 12-10 and climb to the .500 mark.

Kessler’s three goals and two assists led a well-balanced attack. Ella Parker, Brooke Bort and Caroline Stone had two goals apiece, with Alexis Scaramuzzino getting a goal and two assists. Sadie Withers and Margaret Bliss also found the net.

This led to a key game Thursday against fast-starting Central Square, and the Red Rams were able to cool down the Redhawks with a comprehensive performance that led to a 14-7 victory.

Bliss and Kessler controlled most of the draws, leading to plenty of possessions and a string of goals that produced an 8-4 halftime advantage, one that J-D would only add to during the second half.

And once again, Kessler was the forefront of the offense. Her seven goals equaled the entire Central Square squad even as the Rams’ depth hurt the Redhawks, too.

Other than Kessler, only Bort scored twice. Scaramuzzino got two assists as five players – Bliss, Withers, Parker, Lacey Phaneuf and Lillian Wells – put up one goal apiece. Lucy Keib combined with Kailah Mahshie to make 11 saves.

Christian Brothers Academy had its own big test on Thursday at West Genesee, and stayed fairly close, ultimately paying for a lack of depth in a 13-9 loss to the Wildcats.

Lilah Kirch, with five goals, and Maeve Mackenzie, with four goals, were the only CBA players to find the net as Madison Ceclia dished out three assists. WG had a bit more help to its standouts, Molly Doran and Mia Gialto getting two goals apiece to complement the five goals from Sophia Lawrence and four goals from Ashleigh Blanding.

Fayetteville-Manlius, after a quick start this spring, has struggled in mid and late-April, as demonstrated by last Tuesday’s 16-9 defeat to Liverpool at LHS Stadium.

Taylor Novack had a fine showing with four goals to surpass the 100-career-point mark. Julianna Cogliandro and Brooke Southwick both scored twice, with Kathryn McNany adding a goal.

But the Warriors got four different hat tricks as Gianna Carbone (who had three assists) and Maura Woods both had four goals, and Mia Berthoff and Lilia Hertweck each got three goals and two assists.

Then F-M ran into unbeaten, state Class A no. 2- ranked Cicero-North Syracuse and took a 19-6 loss, not getting much other than Novack’s three goals and Cogliandro’s two goals. McNany had the other goal as Micaela Jennings had to make 15 saves.

But the Hornets were able to turn around again on Saturday, defeating Auburn 12-11 with Novack again at the forefront, netting six goals and two assists.

Help came again from Cogliandro, who scored four times to go with a pair of assists. McNany and Addison Keyes had the other goals and Jennings had 12 saves, F-M improving to 5-5 overall.

East Syracuse Minoa took a 16-8 defeat to Syracuse last Tuesday afternoon, Syracuse rebounding from its first defeat of the season to CBA April 20 led by Brigid Burns’ five goals and two assists. For the Spartans, Liliana DiNtale (four goals) and Madison Wood (three goals) accounted for most of the offense as Morgan Purcell had the other goal.

Far closer was Thursday’s game with Oswego, but the Spartans still lost, 11-9, to the Buccaneers, who overcame three goals from DiNatale and two goals apiece from Wood, Sophia Ferris and Jordis Aldrich. In goal, Lila O’Brien earned nine saves.