ONONDAGA COUNTY – Off to one of its best starts in program history, the Cicero-North Syracuse Green girls golf team gained some local supremacy against its neighbors from Liverpool.

It all happened last Monday afternoon at Greens at Beaumont, where the younger roster of Northstars put together just enough strong play to turn back the Warriors 226-231.

They were on even terms except at the top of the standings. Jessica Barnes, shooting 46 for nine holes for C-NS Green, was five strokes ahead of the 51 from Liverpool’s Maddie Turck, the exact margin between the two sides.

Jillian Green, Grace DiOrio and Meghan Spink had matching totals of 60. That helped overcome a 54 from the Warriors’ Harper Foriero, plus a 62 from Chloe Jaquin and 64 from Mackenzie White.

Three days later, it was C-NS Blue against Liverpool at Hickory Hills, and it was even more lopsided in favor of the other group of Northstars, who went seven-deep while beating the Warriors 141-211.

Isabella Borte, with a 31, won a close individual race with Chloe Tice, who shot 32. Lindsey Kubala and Melanie Dolson both shot 39, with Abby Hildreth adding a 40, Aubrey Panto a 42 and Jillian Bambino a 45 ahead of the 51 by Liverpool’s Hailey Jaquin and 52 from Chloe Jaquin.

C-NS Blue and C-NS Green met a day later at Northern Pines, and the older Northstars squad would roll to a 174-242 victory, improving its overall record to 4-1.

Tice’s 38 beat all individuals, with Borte earning a 40. Kubala and Hildreth both shot 48, well clear of the 54 by Barnes that led C-NS Green. King shot 62, with Spink and Bethany Brandt both posting 63.

As for Liverpool, it lost 153-200 to unbeaten Fayetteville-Manlius Green last Tuesday at Hickory Hills.

Anya McGillivray went to the forefront for the Warriors, her 45 beating Turck’s 49. Jaquin, with a 52, beat Foriero’s 54 and Mackenzie White’s 57, but the Hornets swept the top five, with Gabby Dardis (36), Elizabeth Noel (37) and Bella Fullmer (39) all breaking 40 in the windy conditions.

Playing again on Wednesday afternoon, C-NS Blue beat West Genesee 146-171 on the Wildcats’ new home course, West Hill Golf Club. Borte shot 35 and anto stepped up, her 38 in second place, one ahead of Hildreth’s 39 and two clear of Tice’s 40.

On that same afternoon, Liverpool fell to Baldwinsville Red 164-188 at Hickory Hills. Five Bees equaled or bettered the 45 from Turck, especially Peyton Kowalski, who tore to a 32 as McGillivray had a 46 ahead of Foriero’s 48 and Jaquin’s 49.

B’ville Red beat C-NS Green 221-250 on Thursday afternoon. Barnes led her side with a 60, just ahead of Spink (61), DiOrio (64) and King (65), but the Bees swept the top four, led by Abby Mantione’s 51.