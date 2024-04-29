At least through the first half of the 2024 season, the amount of changes and adjustments made by each of the Baldwinsville lacrosse teams is measured in degrees.

Plenty changed for the boys Bees in terms of its roster and makeup, yet it seems to be finding itself, while on the girls side B’ville had to endure eight consecutive defeats before it finally reached the win column.

The breakthrough came last Saturday afternoon, when B’ville went east to face Section II’s Shenendehowa and, steeled by many previous close calls, finally was able to win one as it edged the Plainsmen 9-8.

Even with the long road trip, it was the Bees who were stronger at the outset, doubling Shen’s production and working its way to a 6-3 lead by halftime.

All through the second half, B’ville protected that margin, seeing its defense make just enough stops down the stretch, Bella Gebhardt and Madison Polky combining for seven saves.

Lea Otts, with her four assists, anchored an attack where Sierra Natoli got a three-goal hat trick. Peyton Dyl and Raegan Ratliff each scored twice, Dyl adding two assists. Jaya Madigan had a goal and assist and Olivia Bartlett also converted. Kelsey Dwyer led her side with six draw controls.

Before all this, B’ville struggled again last Monday against state Class B no. 19-ranked Brighton, falling to the Barons 14-3. It was 10-1 by halftime as Otts got one goal and one assist, with Bartlett and Ratliff also finding the net. Natoli added an assist.

Now the skid was put at risk Thursday afternoon at Pelcher-Arcaro Stadium against Liverpool, a team B’ville has dominated in recent years.

And it proved a lot closer, but in the end the Warriors pulled it out, 11-8, over the Bees, the sides taking a roughly equal amount of shots while having Liverpool goalie Gianna Tantalo step up with eight saves and Mia Berthoff carry the attack, amassing five goals and three assists.

Natoli put up a three-goal hat trick, while Dyl and Madigan each finding the net twice. Bartlett got one goal and one assist and Otts added an assist.

All of these struggles led to a reward at Shenendehowa, and B’ville hoped it would carry over into this week’s tough tests, consecutive games against state Class A no. 2-ranked Cicero-North Syracuse, state Class B no. 7-ranked West Genesee and state Class C no. 4-ranked South Jefferson.