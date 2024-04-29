ONONDAGA COUNTY – Only with one victory in the first full week of the 2024 season, the Baldwinsville Red girls golf team would add to that total in dry conditions early last week.

Facing Fayetteville-Manlius White at Green Lakers, the Bees needed every single shot from its roster to pull out a 214-215 decision over the Hornets, who entered the match with a 3-1 record.

At the top, Peyton Kowalski was a difference-maker, her nine-hole score of 46 five shots clear of the 51 from F-M White’s Gretechen Brien.

With Emma Li and Katherine Parmley both posting 52 for the Hornets, some more good rounds were needed, and Amelia Hahn equaled Li and Parmley as Kelly Nadzan’s 59 and Dariyan DeWeese’s 62 helped the Bees hang on.

Even better for the Bees was the way Kowalski performed in last Wednesday’s match against Liverpool at Hickory Hills, which led to a 164-188 victory.

Nearly matching par, Kowalski’s 32 was well clear of the low Warriors round of 45 from Maddie Turck. What was more, DeWeese and Nadzan matched Turck, while Amelia Hahn finished second with a 43 and Abby Mantione was third with a 44.

Taking on Cicero-North Syracuse Green at Timber Banks on Thursday, B’ville Red closed out a 3-0 week by turning back the Northstars by a score of 221-250.

Despite chilly temperatures and high winds, the Bees swept the top four spots, led this time by Mantione, who shot 51. Kowalski finished with a 54, while DeWeese earned a 56 and Hahn’s 57 beat out the 60 from C-NS Green’s Jessica Barnes.

C-NS Blue would face B’ville Red on Monday afternoon at Timber Banks before a Thursday match at West Hill Golf Club against West Genesee, while B’ville White would also face C-NS Blue after matches with F-M Green and Liverpool.