CENTRAL NEW YORK – Though it was barely past the middle of April, the Chittenango girls lacrosse team already had played more than half its regular-season slate and firmly demonstrated just how much the program had improved.

Back-to-back one-goal losses to Homer (5-4) and East Syracuse Minoa (11-10 in overtime) had slowed up the Bears’ momentum from a 3-0 start, but it roared back to the win column last Monday, topping Jordan-Elbridge 17-7.

A close game at halftime blew open when Chittenango, up 8-5, wore down the Eagles’ defense, heavily leaning on the duo of Caitlyn Sgambellone and Reese Ferstler, who each scored five times, Sgambellone adding three assists.

Tomi Newkirk added two goals and two assists, with Gracie Brazell and Persephone Rohrer getting two goals apiece. Anna Lazzaro added one goal and one assist.

Another win followed against Mexico 24 hours later, the Bears bashing the Tigers 18-4 to improve to 6-2 overall.

Matching point totals, Newkirk got five goals and two assists, with Ferstler getting four goals and three assists. Sgambellone also scored five times, Lazzaro converting twice and single goals going to Rohrer and Brazell.

This meant Chittenango took a 6-2 record into Thursday’s game at Alibrandi Stadium against Christian Brothers Academy, where it all went the Brothers’ way in a 13-0 first-half blitz.

Finally getting on the board in the second half, the Bears still took a 17-4 defeat, and all four goals were from Newkirk, two of them assisted by Sgambellone. Abby Penfield had seven saves as CBA got four goals from Emery McCartney and three goals apiece from Lilah Kirch, Maeve Mackenzie and Sydney Vaughn, who added four assists.

After resting for most of the week, the Chittenango boys lacrosse team hosted Holland Patent last Friday night and, improving to 2-3 on the season, blew past the Golden Knights 15-5.

Up 7-1 by halftime, the Bears were led by Bernardo Bartovski, who outscored HP all by himself by netting a career-best seven goals and got to double digits in points by earning three assists.

Not far behind him, Henry Miller flourished, too, and set his own career mark by scoring six times and adding an assist. The other goals went to Parker Schmidt and Cole Dawkins, with Macksen Cliff adding an assist.