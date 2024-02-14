SYRACUSE – With an undefeated regular season and SCAC Metro division title already in the books, the Baldwinsville boys swim team sought much more history – and would get it.

The Bees, led by the quartet of Lucas Clay, Mikey White, Matt Lange and Alex Nicita, would battle its way to the program’s first-ever Section III Class A championship Wednesday at Nottingham High School.

Even with all of the top finishes it was putting together throughout the meet, B’ville found itself in a close battle with Fayetteville-Manlius for the top spot that wasn’t decided until the final race, the 400-yard freestyle relay.

White started off this final meet, followed by legs from Lange and Clay. Finally, Nicita closed it out, and in a time of three minutes, 16.42 seconds, the Bees not only beat F-M (3:21.32) by nearly five seconds, it topped the state meet qualifying standard of 3:18.87.

And the team title was secured, B’ville ending up with 324 points to F-M’s 313.5 and Liverpool’s third-place 302, this in addition to head coach Chris Ludden earning the Mike Farrell Award (named for the late Liverpool coach) as Class A Coach of the Year.

Back at the start of the meet, the Bees were victorious in the 200-yard medley relay as Lange swam the backstroke, Clay the butterfly, White the butterfly and Nicita the freestyle and prevailed in 1:38.41 to Liverpool’s second-place 1:40.17.

Two races later, in the 200 individual medley, Clay was the only competitor to break two minutes, going 1:57.51 ahead of Liverpool’s Joey Lisi (2:00.54) as Nicita, finishing in 2:06.32, gained third place. And Clay would win the 100 breaststroke, too.

White, with his choice of many events, would opt for two freestyle events and beat the field in the 100 freestyle, his time of 47.47 seconds more than a full second clear of the 48.84 posted by Fulton’s Logan Ames.

Before this, in the 200 freestyle, White had a solid second-place finish, his 1:43.79 only topped by the 1:42.49 from Jamesville-DeWitt/CBA’s Misha Kabunov.

Lange would have his best finish in the 100 backstroke, going 55.56 seconds to near the state qualifying standard of 54.82, while Nicita tacked on another third-place effort when he swam the 500 freestyle in 5:06.05, just behind the second-place 5:05.78 from West Genesee’s Gavin Flanagan as Kabunov (4:56.42) pulled away to win.

All this followed a sectional diving competition where Nick Pompo’s remarkable rise continued.

Having finished second in last Saturday’s sectional Class A event, Pompo returned to Nottingham three days later for the state qualifier and would accumulate 477.15 points.

That would put Pompo in third place as Central Square’s Truman Reminicky continued his winter-long win streak and prevailed with 519.55 points. Jamesville-DeWitt/CBA’s Cameron Corona got second with 490.90 points.