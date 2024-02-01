SYRACUSE – Post-season competition for the Baldwinsville boys indoor track and field team went just like most of the regular season did, with everyone else in a futile chase.

The Bees’ total of 128 points was easily enough to claim the Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division championship Thursday night at SRC Arena, with Cicero-North Syracuse (89 points) settling for the second spot.

Piling up many of these points in field events, B’ville’s boys peaked in the weight throw, where Dimitri Ioannidis won with a season-best throw of 47 feet 1/4 inch to beat out the 46’5 1/4″ from Gibson Boudov. Lucas Houghton had a 42-foot throw for seventh place.

Another 1-2 finish came in the pole vault, Doug Clark winning by clearing 10 feet 6 inches and Owen Johnson topping 10 feet for second place. Boudov, in the shot put, finished third with a season-best toss of 43’8″, while Houghton was sixth with 39’3″ and Ioannidis eighth at 38’1 1/2″.

Logan Zapf had an active meet, peaking with a second-place triple jump of 40’7 1/2″ that was ahead of Christman (39’5 1/4″) in fifth place. In 8.32 seconds, Zapf ran to fourth in the 55 hurdles, with Jackson Creelman eighth in 8.68. Noda also had a fourth-place long jump of 20′ 1/4″ to beat out Chris Zellar, who was fifth going 19 feet.

B’ville won just one boys race – the 4×800 relay, where Zach Arria, Paul Clark, Noah Covert and Ryan Wilson sped to a time of eight minutes, 28.96 seconds, enough to hold off Auburn’s strong 8:30.17.

Among a string of other top finishes, Wilson broke 10 minutes in the 3,200-meter run, taking third in 9:57.17 as Adam Kozman was fourth in 10:11.01 and Jacob Guelli (10:29.42) was seventh.

In the 1,000-meter run, Covert got second place in 2:35.77, inches behind Auburn’s Keegan Brady (2:35.57), with Clark fourth (2:43.70) and Will Cornell (2:47.25) in sixth place. Covert went 4:33.39 for third place in the 1,600-meter run as Wilson (4:40.68) finished seventh.

Arria, Nate Glidden, Cooper Christman and Wyatt Decker went 3:33.89 in the 4×400 relay, a close second to West Genesee’s 3:31.22. Later, Arria got second in the 600-meter run in 1:27.72, just behind C-NS’s Tyler Graham (1:27.39) as Rex Kirkegaard got fourth place in 1:32.08 and Joe Saraceni finished seventh in 1:35.12.

Adam Aviles ran to ninth (6.83) and Anthony Noda 10th (6.85) in the 55-meter dash, with Mason Cavallaro ninth (39.67) and Amari Stephens 10th (39.72) in the 300-meter dash. Later, Noda, Aviles, Cavallaro and Zellar took fourth in the 4×200 relay in 1:36.91 as Alix Aviles topped 5’6″ for sixth place in the high jump and Glidden (5’4″) was eighth.

Over in the girls SCAC Metro meet, the result reversed the boys standings, with B’ville earning 77 points that edged Liverpool (75) for second place but was well back of C-NS’s winning total of 170 points.

Nowhere did the Bees earn more than in the shot put, a top-three sweep led by Julianna Gingrich’s winning throw of 33’5 1/4″ that beat a second-place 29’3″ from Leah Bahamonde, which was half an inch ahead of Elliot Boak (29’2 1/2″) in third place. Boak got third in the weight throw with 32’5″ as Gingrich was eighth behind the seventh-place 25’11 1/2″ from Isabella Mitts.

In the long jump, Natalie Bartkowiak’s’ leap of 15’4″ put her second to Liverpool’s Maddie Devendorf (17’1″) as Olivia Bartlett was sixth going 13’11 1/4″, with Bartkowiak adding a fifth-place triple jump of 31’11 1/2″ and Nicole Pelletier in ninth place. Kate DeFio’s season-best pole vault of 8 feet was runner-up to the 8’6″ from Liverpool’s Layla Pearl Collins.

Dwyer, Avamarie Davis, Brianna Grosso and Brianna Peters took second in the 4×400 relay in 4:14.69 to C-NS’s 4:12.49. Ella DeFio took fourth in the 3,000-meter run in a season-best 11:06.18. Peters, in 43.77, beat out Emerson Clavijo (44.17) and Davis (44.93) for sixth place in the 300.

Kamryn Barton gained sixth in the 1,000-meter run in 3:11.26 to go with a seventh (1:45.09) in the 600. Clavijo went 7.66 seconds for fifth place in the 55 sprint, with Sophia Cavalieri seventh (5:20.23) and DeFio eighth (5:25.57) in the 1,500-meter run. The Bees were third in the 4×200 as Clavijo, Dwyer, Barton and Aaniya Johnson posted 1:51.08.

Mariah LeGrow went 9.81 seconds in the 55 hurdles for fifth place, with Adelyn Ameigh-Coggan eighth in 10.25. Also, LaGrow got ninth and Ella Holtman 10th in the 600 as the Bees were fifth in the 4×800 in 10:31.15 and Clare Horan was sixth in the high jump, clearing 4’6″.