JORDAN – Getting his post-season started on the right note, Broden Enders emerged as the 152-pound champion, highlighting the Cazenovia wrestling team’s appearance in the Onondaga High School League tournament last Saturday at Jordan-Elbridge.

Starting his meet in the quarterfinals, Enders pinned Cash Homer (Southern Hills) in 40 seconds, then moved on to a semifinal where he nearly got a technical fall on Marcellus’ Anthony DeCapio in a 15-1 victory.

The final, against Phoenix’s Will Burnell, proved much closer, but in six minutes Enders was able to secure a 6-2 decision and, by doing so, improved his season record to 31-3.

As a whole, the Lakers finished with 70.5 points, sixth in an eight-team field. Chittenango finished fifth with 99.5 points, the field ultimately chasing Marcellus, who had seven finalists, two champions and won with 179.5 points.

Gryphon Foster was Cazenovia’s other finalist, at 101 pounds. Having pinned Chittenango’s Noah Haarman in 73 seconds in the quarterfinals and APW/Pulaski’s Logan Zimmer in the semifinals, Foster ultimately was stopped by J-E’s Mason Tanner in the championship round in a second-period fall.

Gabriel Sanchez, edging Phoenix’s Chase Huntley 8-5, finished third at 145 pounds, with Finn Tobin taking third at 170 pounds when he earned a 5-2 decision over J-E’s Drake Allen. Bryce Enders nearly got third place at 160 pounds, only to take a 2-0 defeat to Southern Hills’ Aidan Moltion in the consolation bracket final.

Chittenango, for its part, gathered up podium points without an individual title, though Trevor McDonald came close at 116 pounds. McDonald pinned J-E’s Ryan Gibbs and Marcellus’ Kurtis Gardner, the latter of them in 54 seconds, to get to the finals, where another Eagles wrestler, Liam Mantell, prevailed with a second-period fall.

To get third place at 285 pounds, Elijah McDonald pinned APW/Pulaski’s Nick Todeschini midway through the second period. Peter Schulz was fourth at 215 pounds.

Three other Bears had fifth-place finishes. Norman Coomer got at 170 pounds beating teammate Chris Blair with a third-period pin, while Edward Geer (160) shut out Phoenix’s Leon Smith 8-0 and Casey Silvestro got it at 152 when Ethan Purdy had to take an injury default.