BALDWINSVILLE – Now it’s post-season time for the Baldwinsville wrestling team, who on Saturday will travel to Jamesville-DeWitt High School for the Section III Class AA championships.

Prior to that, though, the Bees still had one more regular-season meet on its slate, hosting Morrisville-Eaton last Wednesday night and emerging with a 51-21 victory.

They opened at 138 pounds, where Michael Spinner won a 9-2 decision over Greg Dake. As a follow-up at 145 pounds, Ryan Heck took just 83 seconds to pin Mason Marland.

Two defeats followed, with Nathan Cali (160 pounds) pinned and Davian McLeod (152 pounds) taking a 7-3 defeat to Kyle Peavey, but the next six bouts all went in B’ville’s favor.

Aaron Fredenburg, at 170 pounds, got it going, pinning Cameron Winn in 38 seconds. After a forfeit to Connor Daughton (190 pounds), Judson Ferris got a 49-second fall against 215-pound opponent Gabe Gillis and Don’Sincere Allen, at 285 pounds, needed just 71 seconds to pin Frank Sharon.

But the night’s quickest pin came from Zach Boudreau at 101 pounds, his bout with Andrew LaFrance lasting just 30 seconds as Cael Bruce (108 pounds) followed with a 56-second pin over Wyatt Hitchcock.

Two late forfeits at 116 and 124 pounds were followed by a 131-pound finale where Brendan Fredenburg pinned Davin Peck in 47 seconds. A week and a half of preparation for the sectional meet would follow.