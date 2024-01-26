CENTRAL NEW YORK – A strong regular season by the Baldwinsville boys bowling team all leads to next Sunday, Feb. 4, when it goes to Strike-N-Spare Lanes for the annual Section III Division I championships.

B’ville battled past Syracuse City 5-2 in Monday’s match at Strike-N-Spare, weathering a 642 series (235 high game) from Syracuse’s Donnel Ayers and 599 series from Kip Korba.

Jordan Sevigny paced the Bees, his 632 series including games of 224, 213 and 195. Shooting 195, 233 and 201, Scott Ritcey had a 619 set as Zenon Gasiorowski was consistent with 205, 206 and 201 in a 612 series. Sam Leonardo started with a 176, but followed with twin 212 games to land exactly on 600.

Then, in defeating Oswego 7-0 on Thursday at Lighthouse Lanes, the Bees again proved it could perform at a high level away from the Sports Bowl.

Ritcey’s 243 in the opening game led the way, as he added a 192 and 194 for a 632 series. Gasiorowski zoomed out with a 239 before he shot 170 and 185 for a 594 series, just ahead of Sevigny, whose steady 204, 184 and 203 produced a 591 series. In two games, Liam Reedy had a 204 and 216.

B’ville’s girls started its week by blanking Syracuse 7-0, highlighted by big ganes of 238 by Lizzy Hildreth and 243 (a season best) from Leah Berkey. Samantha Hass started with a 214 on her way to a 552 series as Ashlee LaVeck shot a 168, Morgan Diecuch a 157 high game and Layla Trendowski a top game of 152.

Another 7-0 shuout followed Thursday at Oswego, with Hass shooting a 248, one of her best games of the season, in the opener and adding a 215 after a second-game 157 on her way to a 620 series.

Trendowski shot a 162, 167 and 183 to finish with a 512 series, one pin ahead of Diecuch’s 511 set that closed with a top game of 189. Hildreth had a first-game 174 that was part of a 480 series.

Each of the B’ville sides takes on Auburn next Tuesday at the Sports Bowl to finish the regular season before the sectional tournaments get underway, the girls having their sectional event Feb. 11 at Flamingo Bowl.