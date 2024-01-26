Visit www.skanlibrary.org for more information

Community Social Hour | Monday, February 5th from 1:00 – 3:00 PM:

Escape the winter blues and come to the library for a delightful time filled with conversation, coffee, tea, tasty snacks, and a sprinkle of fun games and puzzles. For adults.

Tiny Art Show: Artist’s Reception | Thursday, February 8th from 4:00 – 6:00 PM: View your tiny art on display in the library and take a look at what our other artists have created. Light refreshments will be served. Feel free to dress in your favorite fancy attire or, come as you are. No registration.

Guitar Concert: Trio Ghidorah | Saturday, February 10th at 7:30 PM | Trio Ghidorah is a classical guitar trio formed by Ken Luk, Bernardo Marcondes, and Erik Gibelyou. The three musicians banded together while earning their doctoral degrees at the Eastman School of Music. The trio creates arrangements of music not originally written for guitar, including works by Stravinsky, Mozart, and Philip Glass. Their debut album, Dances and Fantasies was released in March 2021.

Pokemon Battle Academy | Tuesday, February 13th at 4:00 PM |Play Battle Academy at the library! Bring your own Pokemon cards or use the library’s supplies. This program is led by one of our Youth Ambassadors. Registration required. For ages 11 – 15.

Library Board Meeting | Tuesday, February 13th at 6:30 PM: The Library Board is made up of community members who volunteer their time and skills to further the mission of the library. All meetings are open, and the public is welcome to attend.

Afternoon Matinee: The Philadelphia Story | Wednesday, February 14th at 1:00 PM | This classic film starring Katharine Hepburn, Cary Grant and James Stewart

weaves a delightful narrative of high-society chaos, blending romance and comedy in the refined world of Philadelphia’s elite. Free popcorn!

NR | 1 hr 52 min | 1940 No Registration.

Valenscrime After School | Wednesday, February 14th from 4:00 – 5:30 PM | Grab a friend and come to the library this Valentine’s Day for murder and mayhem as we work together to solve a crime. Snacks provided. Registration required. For Ages 12 – 18.

Graphic Novel Book Club | Thursday, February 15th at 4:00 PM | Join us after school for a book discussion, activity, and popcorn. February’s book is Star the Elephant by Remy Lei. For Ages 8 – 12.

Morning Book Club: The Book that Matters Most | Monday, February 19th at 10:30 AM | This month we’re reading The Book that Matters Most by Ann Hood, an enthralling novel about love, loss, secrets, friendship, and the healing power of literature.

Meetings are casual and everyone is welcome. The Morning Book Club meets the third Monday of the month. Participants have the option to join the discussion either in-person at the library or virtually via Zoom. For adults

Cookbook Club: Mediterranean | Wednesday, February 21st at 6:00 PM | This month’s theme is Mediterranean. All are welcome! Bring a prepared dish to share and the cookbook/recipe that inspired the dish. Everyone will have a chance to sample dishes from an assortment of cookbooks while only having to prepare one dish. Make sure you come hungry! Registration is requested so that we know how many places to set at the table! For adults.

Messy Art | Wednesday, February 21st 4:30 – 5:30 PM | Bring the whole family to the library for process art—creations that are all about the “making” and not the “framing.” We’ll have a variety of art materials, supplies, and paints. Prepare to get messy. No registration. All ages.

Family Build: LEGO Games| Thursday, February 22nd at 2:00 PM | Stop in the library and get ready for a building challenge for the whole family. Work together to build an object picked at random with the library’s LEGOs. This program is for any family with at least one child between the ages of 5 and 8. Children must be accompanied by an adult helper. Registration required.

Parachute Explorations | Friday, February 23rd from 10:30 – 11:00 AM | We’re pulling out the big parachute to sing, dance, and play some games. No registration. For Ages 3 –5.

Hunger Moon Neighborhood Walk | Saturday, February 24th from 6:00 – 7:00 PM | Celebrate the full moon during this nighttime walk at the library. First we’ll make some cheerio bird feeders to bring home and then we’ll snack on Moonpies while we walk a loop downtown and observe February’s Hunger Moon. No registration. For families.

After School Unwind | Tuesday, February 27th at 4:00 PM | Relax with sensory soothing activities at the library, including chocolate oobleck, dot painting, and mortar and pestle crushing. Satisfyingly-crunchy snacks available, as well. For ages 8 – 12.

Evening Book Club: Chorus | Wednesday, January 31st at 6:30 PM | This month we’re reading Chorus by Rebecca Kauffman; a hopeful story of family, of loss and recovery, of complicated relationships forged between brothers and sisters as they move through life together, and of the unlikely forces that first drive them away and then ultimately back home.

The Evening Book Club meets the last Wednesday of the month. Meetings are casual and everyone is welcome. Participants have the option to join the discussion either in-person at the library or virtually via Zoom.

Ongoing Programs:

Drop-In Tech Help | Mondays 10:00 AM – Noon: Let us help with your tech questions! Bring your device and drop in during a Tech Help session to get started. Appointments are also available, please give us a call at 315-685-5135 or email [email protected] to schedule.

Baby Bounce & Rhyme | Wednesdays at 9:15 AM: Bond with your baby during this program featuring nursery rhymes, books, movement and fingerplays, followed by playtime. For babies up to 18 months.

Read, Sing, Play Story Time | Wednesdays at 10:30 AM: Can’t sit still? No problem! Join us for stories, songs and movement. For ages 18 months – 4 years.

Story Time for Bookworms | Thursdays at 10:30 AM: For children who enjoy longer books, this story time includes multiple stories, songs, and ends with hands-on play. For ages 2 – 5.