Though they were in separate venues this time around, indoor track and field teams from Liverpool and Cicero-North Syracuse both put up fine performances on the second Saturday of January.

In Liverpool’s case, it involved going to Nazareth College, near Rochester, for the Jack Reed High School Showcase, where the girls Warriors broke a school record in the 4×200 relay.

In one minute, 46.86 seconds, the quartet of Mia Wright, Makayla Greene, Maddie Devendorf and Nahla Battle-Crenshaw set that school mark and edged second-place Guilderland’s 1:47.16.

As if that wasn’t enough, the Warriors’ 4×800 team of Taylor Page, Charlotte Warner, Kaitlyn Hotaling and Addison Ziegler claimed first place in 9:55.53, with no one else close to breaking the 10-minute mark.

Page went 3:01.78 in the 1,000-meter run to top the 3:03.02 from Auburn’s Abby Ringwood, with Warner sixth in 3:09.98. Devendorf, in 7.81 seconds, held off Baldwisnville’s Brianna Peters (7.87) to win the open 55-meter dash.

Hotaling had a fourth-place time of 5:02.10 in the 1,500-meter run, while Audrey Jenkins was fourth and Taima Tearney fifth in the high jump, each clearing 4 feet 8 inches. Layla Pearl Collins finished ninth in the pole vault.

Liverpool’s boys team flourished, too. Ny’Quez Madison won the triple jump, his 43 feet 5 inches beating out the 43’ 3 ¼” from Midlakes’ Aiden Bryant. Madison also had a fourth-place long jump of 21’5 ¼”.

Roman Murray finished third in the 1,000-meter run in 2:40.07, with Nate Aurelio seventh, Ian Sherlock ninth and Brady Ruediger 10th. The Warriors were sixth in the 4×800 relay in 8:49.21.

Much closer to home, C-NS saw its girls team again romp to victory in the afternoon session of the Fred Kirschenheiter Memorial at SRC Arena with 177 points to runner-up Cazenovia’s 116.5.

Anna Eells claimed the 55 hurdles in 8.50 seconds as Jaydin Mackey was third (8.60) and Grace Murray fourth. Moving to the high jump, Eells cleared 5’4” to prevail again as no one else topped 5 feet.

Aaliyah McDonald ran to victory in the 300-meter dash in 44.08 seconds. Cameron Sisk pulled away to win the 1,500 in 5:12.07, with Liverpool’s Katie Martin second in 5:22.44 as Sophia Graham won the 1,000 in 3:08.48, with Kennedy Jones in fourth place.

Doty, Mackey, Eva Farone and Grace Murray ran to victory in the 4×200 in 1:45.87 as C-NS also was second in the 4×800 relay in 10:25.43 and second in the 4×400 in 4:15.23 to Cazenovia’s 4:13.12.

Harbold took second in the 600 in 1:42.73, with Gianna Melfi fourth in 1:45.80. Stephanie Todd had a second-place time of 7.29 seconds in the 55 sprint and Grace Scoville finished third in the 3,000 behind Martin (12:09.04) in second.

Morgan Hayes went 35’3 ¼” in the triple jump for second place as McDonald finished fifth, Hayes adding a third (16’1”) in the long jump. Annie Capone topped 7 feet for second place in the pole vault as Natta Luangaphay was fourth. Maria Sanfilippo got third in the weight throw with 33’1 ¼”. ‘

The C-NS boys nearly stopped Cazenovia’s unbeaten run, with 142.5 points to the Lakers’ 155.5. Camron Ingram, in 6.55 seconds, took the 55 sprint with Davine Bennett fourth in 6.76. Kavon Brunson was victorious in the 55 hurdles, finishing in 8.21 seconds.

Joe Main had a winning shot put toss of 47’3 ½” as Colt Hiltz was fourth with 39’11 ½”. Main added a second-place weight throw of 45’1 ½”. Jefferson Cazimir went 40’9 ¼” for second place in the triple jump, just ahead of Zuriel Dickerson (39’9 ¼”) in third place, Dickerson rising to second place in the long jump with 19’5 ½”.

Winning the 4×200, Bennett, Ingram, Brunson and Christian Kahrs posted 1:34.91 to edge Syracuse ITC’s 1:35.77. C-NS got second in the 4×800 in 9:16.40 and second in the 4×400 in 3:47.12.

Nolan Zinsmeyer went 10:34.53 for second place in the 3,200. Tyler Graham had a second-place time of 1:26.21 in the 600, with Joe Massett fourth in the 1,600 and Rhett Andrews fourth in the 1,000. Xander Provost was fifth in the high jump, clearing 5’8”.