SYRACUSE – Four area high school indoor track and field teams all competed against one another in last Saturday’s afternoon session of the John Arcaro Memorial at SRC Arena.

Fayetteville-Manlius finished second in the boys division with 75 points behind Baldwinsville’s 106.67, while in the girls division Jamesville-DeWitt got 88.5 points and also was a runner-up to B’ville, who had 104.

Winning on the oval in the 4×200 relay, F-M had Nick Domashenko, Jackson Burton, Vincent Hunt and Alex Shim finish in one minute, 35.74 seconds, while J-D finished third in 1:38.19.

Nolan McGinn won the 600-meter run in 1:27.41 to edge J-D’s Hudson Groat, who posted 1:27.82, and McGinn went 2:40.16 for second place in the 1,000-meter run. Will Ditre added a second in the 1,600-meter run in 4:34.26.

Domashenko nearly won the 55-meter dash, his 6.649 seconds just behind the 6.647 from Watertown’s Camiren Collins. McGinn, Burton, Hunt and Dawit Alfaro Plaza got second in the 4×400 relay in 3:40.52, with J-D (3:50.68) fourth as Jackson Brown cleared 9 feet 6 inches for fourth place in the pole vault and Donovan Wonders was fifth in the triple jump.

J-D’s girls excelled in field events as Kenna Ridzi won the shot put, going 36 feet 11 ¾ inches ahead of Skylar Vaught’s second-place 33’10 ¾” as Jillian Webber was fourth (31’9 ½”) before Vaught took second (38’11 ¼”) and Webber third (36’4”) in the weight throw.

Nina Autry finished third in the triple jump with 32’8 ½” and went 13’10 ½” for fourth place in the long jump. Brielle Rivera was fifth in the pole vault and Amariyah McClinton fifth int the high jump.

The Rams were also victorious in the 4×400 relay, where Abiyah Campbell, Carolina Cuello, Victoria Payne and Nikki Militi roared to a time of 4:24.92 to beat out B’ville (4:27.08), with F-M grabbing fifth place.

For the F-M girls, Maria Khalifeh, Camille Ryan, Izzie Sullivan and Claire McDonald tore to victory in the 4×800 relay in 9:47.95, the only time under 10 minutes as J-D finished fifth.

Sullivan returned to take the 1,000-meter run in 3:01.59, with Khalifeh third in 3:10.11, and also was victorious in the 600, going 1:43.51 to beat out, among others, Ryan (1:47.51) in third place as Christian Brothers Academy’s Katherine Williamson finished fifth.

Charlotte Knutsen was third in the 3,000-meter run in 11:25.48, with Jordan Giannetti fourth, Claire McDonald fifth and Sarah George sixth in the 1,500. Michelle Ifeonu was fifth in the weight throw.

East Syracuse Minoa finished fourth in the boys division and fifth in the girls division, with Amber Hayes a big part of the girls team’s success.

In the girls 55 hurdles, ESM’s Amber Hayes held off J-D’s Victoria Payne, 8.76 seconds to 8.80, and by doing so broke a 35-year old school record in this event.

Then, in the 55 sprint, it was Evanni McDuffie going to the front in 7.58 and Hayes second in 7.72 before she returned in the 300 sprint and, in 44.35, beat a field that included McClinton getting third place in 45.67. Rachael Burt took fourth place in the 3,000.

ESM’s boys went 1-2 in the 55-meter hurdles, Jay-Neil McDuffie winning in 7.91 seconds and Phil Moore second in 8.17. Then came a top-two sweep of the long jump when McDuffie went 20’8” to edge Moore’s 20’7”, while in the triple jump Moore finished second with 40’2”

Right after, in the 4×800, Joe Pedrosa-Garcia, Brandon Cerlanck, Seamus DeSandre and Austin Gott pulled away, winning in 9:00.68 to B’ville’s 9:10.98 as J-D made it to third place in 9:20.44. Pedrosa-Garcia added a third in the 1,000 in a time of 2:48.36. . Aaron Ali finished fifth in the weight throw, going 46’10”.

J-D’s boys had Brayden Rivera take second place in the 300 in 37.52 seconds and Will Westpfal got third place in 37.66. Jaden Addai was third in the high jump, clearing 5’8”, while Matt Campbell got fourth in the triple jump (39’2”), Adam Rigdon was fourth in the long jump with 20’3 ¼” as Daksh Maini got fifth in the 55 hurdles.