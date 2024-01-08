CENTRAL NEW YORK – Things peak, in terms of activity, for each of the Chittenango High School volleyball teams in January when, weather permitting, both sides engage in a full slate of matches.

They both began 2024 with lopsided victories last Thursday night as the boys swept past Westmoreland and the girls Bears earned its own three-set romp over Faith Heritage.

Having won twice in December, the boys Bears built on that effort, taking less than an hour to put away the Bulldogs by scores of 25-13, 25-15 and 25-8 thanks to remarkable serving.

In all, Chittenango amassed 28 aces, 11 of them by Cole Thomas to go with his 20 assists as Rodger Mulholland earned six aces, adding five kills.

Kai Streeter, Andrew Uryniak and Logan Bronner each gained three aces, with Streeter and Jackson Blaszkow both earning three kills and Jacob Wagner just ahead of them with four kills, plus two aces.

Playing again on Saturday, Chittenango handled Little Falls 25-11, 25-1, 25-9, with Thomas again at the forefront thanks to nine aces and 18 assists. Wagner and Micah Granata had seven kills apiece, with Quinton Hilliker getting five kills. Bronner had eight assists, with Blaszkow, Streeter and Kyle Peryer each earning four kills.

As for the Chittenango girls, it handled Faith Heritage with Alex Sylstra as the backbone of the back line, Sylstra finishing with 12 assists and adding six digs as Sydney Martin had five assists and four digs.

Stephanie Huckabee gained seven kills and eight digs, with Bears teammate Julia Spencer also getting seven kills but earning more points with her five blocks. Julia Wicks had four kills, four assists and four digs, with Caroline Porter matching Wicks’ total of four kills and Ally Smith getting three kills and six digs. Jadyn Seguin added five digs.