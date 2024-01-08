SKANEATELES – Well-rested and undefeated, the Skaneateles boys ice hockey team would have its busiest 72-hour stretch of the season at the end of the first week of 2024.

And the centerpiece was the Lakers’ annual Duke Schneider Memorial Tournament, where in the opening round a showdown between the state’s top two ranked Division II sides would take place.

It was Skaneateles against Pelham, just as it was in Buffalo last March when the Lakers beat the Pelicans 4-1 to add yet another state title to its long winning legacy.

Only this time, it was Pelham who emerged with a 3-2 victory, getting out in front in the third period after both sides had scored twice in the opening period and neither side converted in the second.

During the Lakers’ early flurry, Kaden Rutledge earned a goal and assisted on Jack Torrey’s tally. Assists also went to Jack Marquardt, Luke Bobbett and Braedan Taggart.

In goal, Danny Angelina recorded 21 saves, but got solved a bit by Pelham as Santino Esposito earned one goal and one assist for the Pelicans, the other goals going to Owen Duffy and Griffin Evans. Will Crotty picked up an assist as Pelham limited Skaneateles to 21 shots, 19 of which were stopped by Cameron White.

Weather concerns rearranged the schedule of Saturday’s games, bringing the two local sides together as Skaneateles looked to bounce back against Baldwinsville – and did so.

In a 4-1 victory over the Bees, the Lakers went back to its trademark puck control, leading 1-0 through one period and 3-0 through two periods before B’ville finally got on the board in the third with Dan Hinman’s goal.

Four different Skaneateles players – Marquardt, Casey Morrissey, Luke Mizro and Andrew Gaglione – found the net. Gaglione also had an assist, with Sean Kerwick getting two assists. Bobbett, Torrey, Cole Palmer and Trevor Jensen also had assists, overcoming 28 saves by Bees goalie Zach Bice.

Pelham played – and lost to – Williamsville East, whose 7-3 victory assured that all four teams who played in the Schneider tournament ended up with 1-1 marks since East lost 3-2 to B’ville on Friday.

Before all this, the Lakers ended its 13-day break last Wednesday by facing Whitesboro and showed zero rust from the break, overwhelming yet another Division II opponent in the course of an 8-0 shutout.

Taking 39 shots, more than double Whitesboro’s total, Skaneateles saw Morrissey earn his first career hat trick, scoring three times as Gaglione converted twice and erwick had three assists.

Palmer had a goal and two assists. Jensen, Bobbett and Andrew Falkenberg, also had two-assist outings, with Marquardt getting the other goal. Single assists went to Rutledge, Mizro, Taggart and Jack Torrey as Angelina stopped all 17 shots he faced.