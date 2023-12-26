CENTRAL NEW YORK – Still riding a wave from grabbing its first-ever state no. 1 Class B ranking, the Marcellus boys basketball team would conquer another main rival right before the holiday break.

The Mustangs met Skaneateles last Friday night and though slowed down in a way that could have rattled most opponents, Marcellus adjusted well and still comfortably beat the Lakers 58-37.

What happened at the outset largely determined the game’s outcome. As Skaneateles struggled for baskets, Marcellus poured them in and, by the end of the first quarter, had a 23-9 lead.

For the rest of the night, the Mustangs largely added to that total by continuing to stifle the Lakers. Aside from Reid Danforth, who had 18 points, only Finlay Coyne, with six points, converted more than one field goal.

Unable to get much inside, Marcellus saw Will Kershaw hit a pair of 3-pointers on his way to 16 points overall. Most of Will Burnett’s 15 points came from three 3-pointers as Tucker Burnett finished with 12 points.

Westhill had suffered its lone defeat to Marcellus on Dec. 8, but had rolled since that point, making it three wins a row last Thursday when it went to Homer and handled the Trojans 63-35.

Homer did make some early baskets, but the Warriors held them to just four points in the second quarter and, up 33-19 at halftime, continued to play strong, steady defense the rest of the way.

On the other end, Kam Langdon and Eli Prince did most of the heavy lifting, each of them finishing with 18 points. Jackson Goodness added six points on a pair of 3-pointers, which made up for Homer holding Charlie DeMore to a season-low four points.

Having absorbed a close defeat to Cicero-North Syracuse on Dec. 19, West Genesee rebounded in a big way two nights later, romping past Henninger 79-49.

Steadily building a 61-35 lead through three periods, the Wildcats got a particular spark from Aidan Phelan, who hit on five 3-poitners and set a career mark with 19 points. Gary McLane ,with 18 points, was close behind, while Jordan Cain put up 16 points and Sincere Smith finished with 10 points.

Bishop Ludden had a game last Friday at Rome Free Academy before its own holiday tournament, and did plenty well, but was unable to conquer the Black Knights, who edged the Gaelic Knights 71-64.

The game’s pace didn’t bother Ludden early as it was able to produce on a consistent basis and, by doing so, lead RFA 37-32 going into halftime.

However, a decisive third quarter saw the Black Knights double up the Gaelic Knights 22-11, its comeback led by Surafia Norres, who would finish with 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists as Uzziah Grimes (23 points, seven rebounds) helped out.

Battling back late, Ludden saw its own rally fall short, though Liam Sheard gained 19 points and Jahzar Greene added 15 points. Tim Dunham got 11 points and five rebounds. Colden Sheen led the defense with five steals and eight rebounds.