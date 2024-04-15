CENTRAL NEW YORK – Nearly every week in area high school boys lacrosse involves some kind of local rivalry getting renewed, to the credit of those who create regular-season schedules that allows this to happen.

Fayetteville-Manlius and East Syracuse Minoa battled it out last Tuesday night at Spartan Stadium, with the Hornets effective in all phases of the game to prevail 12-6.

Three unanswered goals in the second quarter broke F-M out of a 2-2 tie and it never got caught, the margin doubling throughout the course of the second half.

Tyler Burns and Randal Hearn’s three goals and one assist paced the Hornets. Henry Dougherty and Jonathan Schalk both converted twice, with Kyle Freyer and Colin Clark adding goals.

F-M goalies Conor Reynolds and Flynn Magieri had 10 saves, with ESM earning little other than the three goals and one assist from Logan Welch and Mike Santillo’s two goals and two assists. Nick Courcy had the other goal.

As a follow-up, F-M beat Section II’s Shaker 6-1 on Thursday, not allowing a goal until the fourth quarter thanks to a defense which limited the Blue Bison to just eight shots overall.

Though the attack was slowed up at times, Clark broke through Shaker’s resistance for a three-goal hat trick and added two assists, while Dougherty had a goal and two assists. Burns and Noah Fox also scored and assists went to Hearn and Sean Kellish.

Impressive as that was, what Jamesville-DeWitt did that same night against Baldwinsville was quite outstanding, the Red Rams handling the Bees by a score of 16-9.

Though B’ville saw plenty of stars graduate from the side that won the last two state Class A championships, it still has talent on hand, though more of it is concentrated on offense.

Handling matters against the Bees’ defense, J-D steadily built a 10-5 advantage by halftime, ultimately outscoring B’ville in every single quarter and displaying plenty of depth along the way.

Sam Brazell and Graham Kesserling each scored four times, with Brazell adding three assists. Lucas Patchen got his own three-goal hat trick, with Andrew Laubenstein and Alex Carolin both netting a pair of goals. Nick Miller scored a goal and Ben Porter picked up two assists.

Before this, and before its own game against ESM, J-D gave another warning signal to future opponents, bashing Syracuse City 24-2 as a 12-goal first quarter decided matters.

The Rams got three-goal hat tricks from four different players – Porter, Carolin, Patchen and Jackson King. Brazell had two goals and three assists, with Miller getting a goal and four assists. Braeden Barker and Ryan Babikan both produced a goal and three assists.

Christian Brothers Academy faced Skaneateles last Tuesday and fell 11-6 to the Lakers. They were tied, 3-3, at the end of the first half, but as the Lakers’ defense continued to shut CBA down for long stretches, it was the attack that made the difference.

Only Jack Wichmann got multiple tallies for the Brothers, ending with three goals. Jack Vaughn, Jack Ludington and Will Cannizzo had the others as Sean Kerwick led Skaneateles with three goals and four assists as Luke Mizro got four goals.

Later, on Saturday, CBA fell 11-7 to Liverpool, shut out in the first quarter and limited to one in the third period as the Warriors got away and overcame Ben Anderson’s game-high four goals, the others going to Wichmann, Jack DeMent and Julian Araujo.

ESM got another tough test last Thursday at West Genesee, where it lost 19-7 to a Wildcats side that took charge early and then used an 8-1 push through the second quarter to put the game out of the Spartans’ reach.

Santillo and Cayden Claflin did each finish with two goals and two assists, while Courcy, Welch and Nick Taylor had the other goals. Charlie Lockwood led WG with five goals and two assists despite 18 saves from ESM goalie Luke James.

But the Spartans rebounded Saturday and won a 10-9, double-overtime decision over Watertown. Shut out in the third quarter, ESM trailed 7-6, but fought back in the final period and got even to force the OT.

One extra period was not enough, and with two minutes left in the second OT Taylor put home the game-winner, joining Claflin with two goals and one assist as Welch scored three times. Single goals went to Santillo, who had two assists, Jackson Tedesco and Gavin Rinaldi.