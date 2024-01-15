Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival is one of the largest and most prestigious mountain festivals in the world, and, hot on the heels of the festival held every fall in Banff, Alberta, the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour hits the road.

Join the Friends of the CanTeen when the tour brings the spirit of outdoor adventure to the North Syracuse Junior High School Auditorium on Feb 7.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; films begin at 7 p.m.

With stops planned in over 600 communities and more than 40 countries across the globe, the tour celebrates amazing achievements in outdoor storytelling and filmmaking worldwide.

From the over 400 entries submitted into the Festival each year, award-winners and audience favorites are among the films that are carefully selected to play in theatres around the world.

Traveling to remote vistas, analyzing topical environmental issues, and bringing audiences up-close and personal with adrenaline-packed action sports the 2023/2024 World Tour is an exhilarating and provocative exploration of the mountain world.

For online tickets and information contact canteencny.com/banff/. Tickets may also be purchased at the door for $25.