CAZENOVIA — On May 1, the Haven at Skanda received a check for over $30,000 from Subaru of America and Romano Subaru as part of the 2023 Subaru Share the Love Event, which gives car buyers the chance to dedicate a donation to support their local community.

Located in Cazenovia, Skanda is a nonprofit farm animal sanctuary and education center that supports some of the nation’s most severely abused and neglected farm animals and offers programs for people of all ages and abilities, especially children, to experience and learn from the animals.

Key offerings include a youth anti-bullying program, outreach and prevention programs, public education programs, and a robust volunteer program.

“We work with the ASPCA’s national rescue teams and all local rescue organizations to take in animals whose survival is in jeopardy and help them recover,” said Ellen Beckerman, Skanda’s executive director. “We have about 60 animals at the farm currently after some wonderful successful adoptions this winter and spring.”

According to Beckerman, the sanctuary is currently caring for horses, pigs, goats, and chickens that were rescued from severe abuse or neglect cases, as well as miniature donkeys and ducks that are endangered breeds.

“The animals are brilliant at supporting children with trauma-related issues because of their pure, innocent love and acceptance, which the kids can feel right away,” Beckerman said. “[Many] of the animals have emerged so beautifully from their own experiences of trauma, and their ability to love, trust, and experience joy and freedom shows the kids what is possible for them as well. A child can look into the eyes of one of the animals of Skanda and see so much love, so much trust, and joy, and the bond they form with the animals is something they carry with them long after the program ends. The [animals are also important because] they are vulnerable and need us all to be especially gentle, compassionate, and sensitive with them, so they can continue to recover and feel safe. So, the kids, along with everyone at Skanda, need to learn to regulate their emotions, resolve conflicts peacefully and easily, and cultivate their compassion and empathy. [Therefore,] caring for the animals is a very effective context for teaching important life skills that help the kids handle the effects of trauma in their own lives. But it is all taught in relation to caring for the animals.”

Romano Subaru selected Skanda as a hometown charity for the 16th annual Subaru Share the Love Event.

According to a press release announcing the donation to Skanda, Subaru of America Inc. donated $250 for every new vehicle purchased or leased from Nov. 16, 2023, to Jan. 2, 2024. Customers at Romano Subaru selected one of four national charities and one of two hometown charities to dedicate the donation to.

Over the last 16 years, Subaru and its participating retailers have donated more than $288 million to charity through the Subaru Share the Love Event.

“The Haven at Skanda is enormously grateful to the leadership and entire staff of Romano Subaru — true animal lovers — for their outpouring of support and advocacy,” the press release states. “This contribution will make a tremendous difference for The Haven at Skanda’s ability to provide its services, both for animals and people.

For more information about Skanda and its programs, visit thehavenatskanda.org.

Skanda is currently seeking contributions for capital improvements. Tax-deductible donations can be made on Skanda’s secure website, via Venmo and Paypal @thehavenatskanda, or by check made out to “The Haven at Skanda” and mailed to 4000 Mosley Rd., Cazenovia, NY 13035.

To learn more about the Subaru Share the Love Event, visit subaru.com/our-commitment/share-the-love.html.