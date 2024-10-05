BALDWINSVILLE – With an 11-1 regular season behind them, the Baldwinsville girls tennis team wanted nothing more than to address the lone blemish against Fayeteville-Manlius and avenge it with the Section III Class A team championship at stake.

Whether it happens would depend on the early rounds of the sectional tournament. As the no. 2 seed, the Bees faces no. 7 seed Auburn in Monday’s quarterfinal, the winner to get East Syracuse Minoa or Rome Free Academy in the semifinals a day later, with the final Wednesday at Utica Parkway.

Before this, though, was Tuesday’s match with the Bees staging yet another 7-0 shutout, this one over Central Square.

Mira Nadzan’s 6-0, 6-0 romp of Paige Westfall got it going, with Ayla Kalfass taking a 6-1, 6-0 win over Chloe Giblin and Jasmine Rawda easing past Alexandria Bell 6-1, 6-2 in third singles.

Aiden Dubois and Bella Randolph were pushed in doubles but maintained the shutout, beating Pela Polmiaszek and Avery McVay 6-4, 7-5 as Kairi Rodriguez and Keri Lambert paired up, beating Abigail Fazzino and Ariana Black 6-4, 6-0.

Up in first doubles Sonia Nadzan and Elaina Nesbitt worked their own 6-1, 6-0 decision, topping Michelle Brissette and Maya Gibson, with Carmela Budzich and Laine Zoanetti winning 6-1, 6-3 over Lauren Perry and Jenna Ibrahim.

Then, meeting Liverpool on Friday afternoon B’ville prevailed 6-1 with 6-0, 6-0 shutouts from Rawda over Berlyn Shore, Kalfass over Judah Covell and Mira Nadzan over Emma Kohberger.

The Bees dropped a point in doubles, but in three sets Laine and Livia Zoanetti rallied past Eliana Page and Zoe Dart 5-7, 6-3, 10-8 as Nesbit and Sonia Nadzan beat Allie Kerneklian and Milana D’Amico 6-2, 6-1. Emma Clary and Carmela Budzich routed Gianna Washington and Gracie Scholz 6-1, 6-1.