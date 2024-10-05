CENTRAL NEW YORK – One more week of regular-season action saw the Liverpool and Cicero-North Syracuse girls tennis teams run up against tough competition.

Still, both teams emerged with wins, including the Warriors blanking Oswego 7-0 Tuesday afternoon where two of the points were earned in three-set battles.

Emma Kohberger won one of them, outlasting Emery O’Brien 6-2, 4-6, 10-0 with a dominant tiebreak as, in doubles, Eliana Page and Judah Covell, down a set and facing a tiebreak, rallied to beat Margaret O’Leary and Clementine Rastley 5-7, 7-6 (9-7), 10-4.

Zoe Dart and Gracie Scholz won 6-4, 6-3 over Lyla Malley and Nia Evans, with Elena Stojceski and Vienna D’Amico beating Maria Saltalamachia 6-2, 6-2. Maddie Turck and Selah Poulsen got past Abigail Jaskula and Maddie Christ 6-1, 6-4.

Up in first singles, Allie Kerneklian worked her way to a 6-4, 6-3 win over the Buccaneers’ Sophia Cahill, with Milana D’Amico topping Rowan Mott 6-3, 6-0.

Liverpool followed up with another victory last Wednesday afternoon, a tough 4-3 decision over Central Square.

C-NS, meanwhile, got blanked 7-0 by unbeaten Fayetteville-Manlius Monday with just one game from the three singles matches by Madelyn Shaw, Calista Nugyen and Ainsley Hill.

All told, the Hornets got four shutouts, two of them in doubles, with the Northstars’ team of Kaelin Prentice and Julia Barnes making the biggest dent but still taking a 6-2, 6-3 loss to Caitlyn McLain and Julia Kim.

A day later, against Fulton, the Northstars would pull out a 4-3 victory over the Red Dragons, entirely based on what it did on the doubles side.

Prentice and Barnes turned back Adelaide McEachen and Alissa Murdoch 6-4, 6-1, with Allison Spoto and Lauren Foote winning 6-4, 6-2 over Kiley Pudney and Alison Treener.

Lauren Malec and Megan Mieves shut out Gwen Hollenbeck and Rose Douglas 6-0, 6-0 as, in a pair of 6-1, sets, Addyson Fedele and Andrea Iqbal beat MacKenna LaBarage and Claire Briggs.

Shaw and Nguyen both lost their singles matches, while in third singles Hill worked to a first-set tiebreak in a 7-6, 6-2 defeat to Fulton’s Julianne Delano.

Liverpool lost 6-1 to Baldwinsville on Friday afternoon, the only point coming in doubles when Turck and Sydney Azzolino blanked Maryellen Rockadashil and Brooke Lasinsky 6-0, 6-0. Leading early, Dart and Page could not hold on in a 5-7, 6-3, 10-8 defeat to Laine and Livia Zoanetti.

When it comes to the Section III Class A team tournament, C-NS did not make it, but Liverpool did, the no. 4 seed Warriors home Monday to face no. 5 seed Christian Brothers Academy, the winner likely into a semifinal against top seed F-M a day later.