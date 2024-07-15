Baldwinsville students took part in the Elementary All-County Festival on March 3 and 4 at Corcoran High School.

There were 38 students selected to participate – 21 from the district’s elementary schools and 17 from Ray Middle School.

Students rehearsed on Friday, May 3, and performed on Saturday, May 4.

The concert was in the auditorium at Corcoran High School, 919 Glenwood Ave., Syracuse. The Onondaga County Music Educator’s Association sponsors the festival.

The following students received Elementary All-County honors:

Reynolds:

Band: Logan McHenry, Blake Burnham.

McNamara:

Chorus: Dorothy Nimeh, Scarlett Adamy, Lucy Valentino

Orchestra: Clare Dominski.

Van Buren:

Chorus: Emma Hayes, Victoria Orth.

Elden:

Band: Declan Bouthillier, Cole Plencner, Dominick McClure.

Chorus: Makayla Vinette, Hailey Jones, Ava Woods, Briella Knowlden.

Orchestra: Abigail Jung.

Palmer:

Band: Brayden Gangemi.

Ray:

Band: Marshall Woodford, Liam Combs, Abigail Davenport, Cameron Spencer, Callie Randall, Ethan Elliott, Logan Collins, Matthew Tatem

Chorus: Katherine Kahl, Anthony Cavino

Orchestra: Aleksey Rodriguez-Cruz, Thomas Nimeh, Ian Mcllroy, Anna Morgan, Keagan Sparks, Nicholas Atcheson, Bella Szrama.