Jordan-Elbridge High School is thrilled to announce the exceptional accomplishment of several talented students who have been honored with Scholastic Art Awards.

These awards recognize the outstanding artistic abilities and creative brilliance demonstrated by these young individuals.

The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards, presented by the nonprofit organization Alliance for Young Artists & Writers, is the nation’s longest-running and most prestigious recognition program for creative teenagers in grades 7–12. Winning a Scholastic Art Award is a significant achievement, as it signifies not only talent but also dedication and hard work in the visual arts. The Awards give students opportunities for recognition, exhibition, publication, and scholarships. In 2023, students across the United States and Canada entered more than 300,000 original works in 28 different categories of art and writing.

Fifteen students from JEHS are being recognized for their artistic talent. The students received a total of 25 awards in the 2024 Scholastic Art competition. One student earned a Gold Key Portfolio, six students earned Gold Keys, while four earned Silver Keys and eight earned honorable mention.

“We are incredibly proud of our students for their outstanding achievement in the Scholastic Art Awards,” said art teacher Katie DeLorenzo. “It is great to see all their hard work paying off!”

Among the recipients from JEHS are:

Gold Keys

Makenna Jones – Gold Key Portfolio – “How Humans are Connected to Nature.”

Ava White – “Constant Storm.”

Azalia Kehn – “Healing Hand.”

Amy Lin – “Final Feast.”

Azalia Kehn – “Good Girls Don’t Lie.”

Heather Sorts – “Octopus vs. Human.”

Landon Bryant – “Dying for the Spotlight.”

Makenna Jones – “Biophelia.”

Makenna Jones – “The Star.”

Silver Keys

Annamei Cassick – “At the Fair.”

Annamei Cassick – “Crystalized Moss.”

Azalia Kehn – “Ripping a Hole in my Chest.”

Emma Rose – “Emo Swamp.”

Olivia Bennett – “Evelyn.”

Olivia Bennett – “Fourth Dimension.”

Honorable Mention

Lily Baker Flagg- “Bumblebee.”

Caitlin Pittsley – “Neon Beat.”

Ella Jewsbury – “Smooth Disco.”

Emma Rose – “Memories written in the Stars.”

Emma Rose – “Welled up with Tears.”

Heather Sorts – “Better to see you with.”

Jackie Peters – “Jellyfish.”

Jackie Peters – “Put on a Pretty Face.”

Kailey Kauffman – “Ralph.”

Lanora Smith – “Sundrop.”