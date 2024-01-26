Over the weekend, a group of talented students from the Jordan-Elbridge Central School District participated in the highly anticipated First LEGO League (FLL) Qualifier, demonstrating exceptional problem-solving skills, innovation, and teamwork.

The FLL Qualifier, held at Cayuga Onondaga BOCES, brought together young minds passionate about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). The JE team, made up of 21 JEDIS students and 7 JEMS students, showcased their creativity and technical prowess through a series of challenges and competitions.

The event not only provided an opportunity for students to engage with robotics and technology but also emphasized the importance of teamwork, critical thinking, and effective communication.

The JE team excelled in these areas, impressing judges and fellow competitors alike.

The Sporty Music team, comprised of MacKenzie Persaud, Mayhon Pryce-Ince, James Smith, Reed Griswold, Lorelei Walrath, Lana Gualrapp and Cale Bastian, won the Rising Stars Trophy. The team’s commitment to collaboration, innovation, and dedication to mastering LEGO robotics set them apart as true rising stars in the field.

“We are incredibly proud of our students’ achievements at the First LEGO League Qualifier,” said Alexis Farnsworth, principal at Jordan-Elbridge Dynamic Intermediate School and Jordan-Elbridge Middle School. “Their hard work, teamwork, and innovative thinking truly set them apart. It’s inspiring to see our students engaging with STEM concepts in such a hands-on and creative way!”

The JE team’s embodied the core values of the First LEGO League – teamwork, discovery, inclusion, impact and innovation. Their performance serves as a testament to the school district’s commitment to providing students with opportunities to excel in STEM fields.

As the team looks ahead, they are excited about the lessons learned from the competition and are eager to continue their journey in robotics and STEM education.