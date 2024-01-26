According to a statement released from the Police Benevolent Association of New York State, Environmental Conservation Officer (ECO) Lt. David J. McShane of Marcellus died on Jan. 22 at the age of 50 from illness related to his service at the World Trade Center site following the attacks of 9/11.

The statement fro0m the PBA goes on to say that McShane, like so many other heroic and selfless first responders, was exposed to toxic chemicals resulting in a years-long battle with cancer.

McShane is the fifth documented 9/11 related death within the Department of Environmental Conservation’s Division of Law Enforcement.

“David McShane exemplified what it was to be an Environmental Conservation Officer and set the bar for so many of us that followed in his path,” Matthew Krug, Environmental Conservation Police Officers director for PBANYS, said. “His battle with cancer was long and debilitating, and despite having experienced a period of remission which allowed him to return to service, he was eventually forced to medically retire during the summer of 2022. Sadly, he was never able to enjoy his retirement with his family because retirement wasn’t an option as ECOs – unlike most police officers in New York State – have to work for 25 years before they are eligible to retire.”

According to the statement, ECOs are on the frontline protecting the public from criminal and environmental threats – enforcing environmental health standards including air and water quality, preventing illegal dumping, responding to hazardous spills, protecting against invasive species that threaten local ecosystems, combating poaching and the trade of illicit plants and animals, conducting protection details in high-threat environments including the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, and performing searches for fugitives in some of the most inhospitable areas of the state.

Couple this with the fact that nearly every individual ECOs encounter in the woods is likely armed, and they typically work without backup, it is easy to see how the stresses of their unique law enforcement work take a heavy toll on the physical and mental health of these officers.

“I pray that the challenges and sacrifices of Lt. McShane, and the loss felt by his family, awaken our leaders in Albany to the fact that PBANYS members deserve the same consideration, compensation, and 20-year retirement that nearly every state and municipal police officer in New York already receives,” Krug said. “David’s family lived with the same fear that one day he would not return home at the end of his shift. Make no mistake, David gave his life to the people of New York State, and he deserved the ability to retire after 20 years instead of 25. David’s family deserved to have that extra time with him before he said goodbye.”

McShane is survived by his wife and three children.