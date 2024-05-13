J. Michael Kelly, 75, of Marcellus, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at University Hospital with family by his side.

Mike was a life resident of Marcellus. He was a communicant of St. Francis Xavier Church. Mike graduated from Marcellus Central Schools in 1967 and Syracuse University Newhouse School of Communications with a Bachelor’s degree in 1971. Mike worked at the Syracuse Herald-Journal and Post-Standard newspapers until his retirement, covering county politics, agriculture and later for 16 years was the outdoor editor for The Post-Standard. He was also a 23-time First Place Winner of awards from the New York State Outdoor Writers Association. Mike was an avid outdoorsman and writer. J. Michael Kelly has written numerous articles over the years, and has published several books such as “Farewell, Old Girl,” “Fishing the Finger Lakes” and “Trout Streams of Central New York”.

Like his father before him, for most of his life, Mike could often be found masterfully casting a line on his beloved Nine Mile Creek, which he considered to be one of Central New York’s greatest trout streams. It is likely that no one reeled in as many large brown trout as he did on a regular basis.

Mike, as his friends called him, was a kind, loving and compassionate son, sibling, father, grandfather and husband. He was also the best hunting and fishing buddy anyone could ever have. “Papa,” as he was called by his grandchildren, also loved to crack jokes, play basketball, golf and bingo.

Mike Kelly is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary “Chickie;” children Sean (Rosie) and Brenna; grandchildren Ronda Brown, Cailin and Courtney Hockey, Kyle and Michael LaSalle; Aunt Katie Kelly; siblings Tim (Joanie) Kelly, Colleen (Jim) Foley, Karen (Bill) McPartland, Maureen Tuck and Barb Wall; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Mike was predeceased by his parents Winnie and Chuckle Kelly, and his sister Anne Kelly.

Calling hours were from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, April 29, 2024, at Ryan Funeral Home, 44 E. Main Street, Marcellus. A mass of Christian burial was celebrated 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, in St. Francis Xavier Church, 1 West Main St., Marcellus. The rite of committal and burial followed at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Carpenter’s Brook, PO Box 269, Route 321, Elbridge, NY 13060.