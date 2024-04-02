Carol Ann Chase Delaney, also known as Kit, passed away peacefully on March 26th 2024 at Chenango Memorial Hospital in Norwich, N.Y.

Carol was born in Syracuse to Oscar John (Bud) and Helen McConnell Chase on Dec. 4, 1937. She grew up in Mandana and Skaneateles and graduated from Skaneateles Central School in 1955.

On May 4, 1957, she married Donald J Delaney at St. Mary’s of the Lake Church in Skaneateles and they moved to Trinidad BWI because Don was a Seabee in the US Navy, and their first child Patricia was born there.

Carol worked at Peerless Press for many years and met her special friends there Sue, Sophie, Fran and Cathy. After she retired, they all got together at least once a year to catch up.

Carol loved being a bell ringer for the Salvation Army for many years, and loved wearing hats and colorful sneakers, the brighter…the better! Through the years she bought and sold many antiques and her homes held her most beloved pieces.

Carol is survived by her sons James Delaney of Wichita KA and David Delaney of East Syracuse and her sister and her husband Linda and Pete Hesse of Norwich, N.Y., her brother-in-law Steve Delaney and his wife Ellen of Skaneateles and her grandchildren Jennifer, James, Sandra, Chris and Brennan and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by Dennis Viets of Rome, N.Y., who was like another son to her.

Carol was predeceased by her parents and her in laws John and Rita Hawkins, her husband Don, her daughter Pat and her brothers David Chase and his wife Margeret and Robert Chase and her stillborn son Christopher.

To me, her sister Linda; Carol was Kit, my kind and caring and generous and fun-loving sister, so let us honor her legacy by embodying the virtues that she held dear, by living lives that resonate with love and kindness and generosity by helping others.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 18 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s of the Lake Church, Skaneateles. Burial in Lake View Cemetery, Skaneateles with a reception to follow at St. Mary’s Parish Center.

