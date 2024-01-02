We mournfully announce the passing of Terry Pelose, 71, of Baldwinsville. Terry passed away on Nov. 29, 2023, due to a sudden medical infection. Terry was born to Vito and Mary Pelose on Sept. 1, 1952.

Terry was a force to be reckoned with from the get-go, graduating from C.W. Baker High School in 1970, then went on to get her associate’s degree at Farmingdale Community College.

Ready for an adventure, she took a year off to travel the country before going on to complete her bachelor’s degree at Slipper Rock University. She pursued and was awarded a degree in parks and recreation.

While Terry never married, she lived a full and vibrant life with more friends than you could count.

She is survived by her brother, Vincent Pelose, sister-in-law, nieces, nephew, and cousins.

Terry spent the majority of her career working for the town of Van Buren, and city of Syracuse, as well as some time at St Mary’s and Van Buren Elementary School. She focused her time on molding young minds and assisting those in need with medical equipment.

Terry was a sports enthusiast, avid reader and storyteller. She was an animal lover who rescued two beloved dogs. She treasured her time both playing and watching sports, challenging her mind and friends to Jeopardy and Trivial Pursuit and visiting New York City.

In recent years, she found a second home as an active community member of Canton Woods, where she attended social engagements, a writers group and cardio ball drumming. We will miss her dearly.

A celebration of life will be held at Canton Woods on March 8 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local animal rescue organization in Terry’s name. Share condolences at faroneandsoninc.com.