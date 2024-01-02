It is with great sorrow that the Craig, Wheeler and Reagan families announce the passing of their cherished mother and grandmother, Susan E. Craig, 77. Susan passed away peacefully at home of pancreatic cancer surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2023. The sorrow of Susan’s passing was tempered for her family by the great joy knowing that she was ready to join her beloved husband of 51 years, who also had pancreatic cancer, and passed away six weeks previously.

Susan was born on May 21, 1946 in Clifton, NJ, to Donald H. and Matilda H. (Seidel) Kredell and was a graduate of the registered nursing program at Farleigh Dickinson University. She was employed as a registered nurse at hospitals in New York City and Ohio before joining the staff of Campus Crusade for Christ and moving to Syracuse, where she met her great love and future husband, David E. Craig. After they married, they moved to Cazenovia, where they raised their four children. She returned to nursing and was employed as an OBGYN nurse for Dr. Marotta and immensely enjoyed caring for her patients.

Susan found her greatest satisfaction in her work at home caring for her family and home.

After her retirement from nursing Susan devoted her time to her grandchildren. She was extremely affectionate and always ready to laugh and play, being the fun-loving Grammy that she was and so greatly loved by her grandchildren.

Susan had a deep appreciation of nature, enjoyed gardening, sewing, and home improvement projects. She was always vocal about her faith and was a member of Eastern Hills Bible Church. She was truly a woman of integrity, faithfulness, and deep feeling, had a wonderful sense of humor and dearly loved her friends.

Susan is survived by her children, Stephanie (Brendan) Reagan of Cazenovia, Rebekah (Kurt) Wheeler of Cazenovia, Benjamin (Erin) Craig of Ada, MI, and Andrew (Priscilla) Craig of East Greenbush, N.Y.; her sister, Linda Richardson of Ringwood, NJ; 12 grandchildren, Grace (Peter), Bella, Clara, Faith, Elizabeth, Gabriel, Ella, Addison, Emet, Victor, Leon and Evangeline as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her beloved husband, David E. Craig who died November 8, 2023.

A private burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Cazenovia. Condolences for Susan’s family may be left at michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.