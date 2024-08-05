CAZENOVIA — During routine sampling of permitted bathing beaches on Cazenovia Lake late last month, Madison County Public Health (MCPH) identified elevated levels of fecal coliform in the swimming areas of Willow Bank Yacht Club and Lakeland Park.

According to Village of Cazenovia Public Works Administrator Bill Carr, the village posted signs prohibiting swimming on Saturday, July 27. They were removed on Wednesday, July 31 after officials were notified of results within acceptable limits.

“MCPH does not normally conduct sampling at non-permitted beaches; however, the department decided it was in the best interest of public health to sample the bacteriological levels at Gypsy Bay,” said MCPH Deputy Director Erica Bird. “While waiting on the test results, MCPH informed the Town of Cazenovia that shallow water may contain elevated levels of fecal coliform, and the town posted the signage to reflect the information.”

The town posted a “No Swimming Allowed” sign on Monday, July 29.

“Gypsy Bay, while not tested and not a regulated bathing beach may contain elevated levels of fecal coliform,” the sign stated. “Shallow water samples collected at regulated bathing beaches on Cazenovia Lake indicate higher than allowed fecal coliforms. Swimming, diving, or wading in water contaminated with fecal bacteria can result in gastrointestinal illness (such as diarrhea or vomiting), respiratory illness, and other health problems. . . .”

The sign was removed on Thursday, Aug. 1 after the town was notified of the low results that morning.

“MCPH would like to remind residents that permitted swimming beaches are designed to protect the health and safety of residents by monitoring bacteria [levels] and ensuring lifeguards,” said Bird.

For more information on MCPH, visit madisoncounty.ny.gov/3007/Public-Health.