VILLAGE OF LIVERPOOL – On Tuesday, June 18 village voters chose to switch the annual village election from mid-June to early-November. The referendum had 209 voters approving the move while 137 opposed it, according to unofficial results released by the Onondaga County Board of Elections on election night.

At its April 15 meeting, the Village of Liverpool Board of Trustees – Mayor Stacy Finney and trustees Melissa Cassidy, Rachel Ciotti and Matt Devendorf – voted 3 to 1 to put a referendum on this year’s village election ballot in which voters could choose the annual election date.

Devendorf voted against it.

As a result of the referendum’s passage last week, next year’s village election will be aligned with the general election scheduled on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November.

Finney is expected to run for reelection in 2025, along with trustees Cassidy and Ciotti. Those three Democrats were first elected to office in the 2023 village election.

This year, two Republican trustees – Matt Devendorf and Michael LaMontagne – ran unopposed for reelection. So did Village Justice Anthony LaValle, also a Republican.

The board of elections said LaValle tallied 102 votes, while Devendorf drew 203 and LaMontagne 197. Nine write-in votes were cast for judge, and 88 write-in votes were cast for trustee.

The nearby villages of Baldwinsville and Fayetteville recently chose to switch their election dates from the spring to the fall.

So now seven of the county’s 15 villages have decided to conduct elections in November.

Baldwinsville, Fayetteville and Liverpool join four other villages which have moved their elections to November, Solvay, East Syracuse, Tully and Elbridge.