MINOA — Minoa residents can now represent their village in style with clothing being sold by the municipality.

The apparel comes in the form of T-shirts, hoodies and sweatshirts, and all of it is emblazoned with the word “NOA,” a shortening of the name of the village. Under the oval containing “NOA,” the full name of the village is written out as “Village of Minoa, NY.”

Mayor Bill Brazill said the idea of playing with the village name by leaving out the “MI” and using a three-letter abbreviation follows in line with other parts of New York like the Finger Lakes region, which uses “FLX,” and the Adirondacks, which uses “ADK.” Some other villages and cities keep theirs to four letters, like with the Cooperstown logo “COOP” or even Syracuse’s orange “‘CUSE” emblem.

Brazill said “NOA” was chosen as the abbreviation after multiple scrapped suggestions, including the idea of doing “V.O.M.” to stand for “Village of Minoa.” He said “V.O.M.” wouldn’t have differentiated Minoa’s logo enough, since that could just as well refer to other villages in the area with names that start with “M,” like Manlius and Marcellus.

Currently available through the village office at 240 N. Main St. in Minoa, the clothing can be purchased in a variety of colors and sizes.

The clothing is made with the help of John Hodges, the co-owner of Spill The Tea Cafe and Infusion Yoga on North Main Street in the village who has a separate print shop.

The village had previously put out stickers with the same “NOA” logo at the counters of its local businesses. Produced by Dynamax Digital Printing in East Syracuse, those stickers can be placed on car windshields as decals or as an added touch to the backs of laptops.

Brazill said people started asking about featuring the logo on clothing, and so the municipality decided to do just that, unveiling its first batch of apparel just before Christmas.

He said the merchandise may later be sold at village events like the car cruise shows in Lewis Park over the summer and its fall festival.

Because the municipality uses taxpayer dollars to buy the product, the proceeds are put toward a specified purpose to brighten up the community. In this instance, the proceeds from the clothing will fund community beautification projects like the placement of flower boxes, benches and holiday decorations around the village.

The prices are $20 for a “NOA” T-shirt, $30 for hoodies and sweatshirts, and $2 for a window sticker.

The village office can be reached at 315-656-3100 for more information or to place an order.