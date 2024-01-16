CAZENOVIA — Please take notice that the Town Board of the Town of Cazenovia will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. at the Town Office, 7 Albany St., Cazenovia, Madison County, New York for the purpose of finalizing the State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) Process in relation to the 2024 chemical treatment of Eurasian Watermilfoil in Cazenovia Lake. Notice is further given that the Town Board may consider such other business that may be brought before the Board at said time and place.

Dated: Jan. 16, 2024

Connie J. Sunderman,

Town Clerk

Town of Cazenovia